Capitals miss playoffs for 1st time since 2023, special teams among issues

What went wrong

Pierre-Luc Dubois' injury: Dubois entered this season hoping to take another step toward becoming one of the NHL's best two-way centers after setting NHL career highs of 66 points, 46 assists and a plus-27 rating last season. Those plans were derailed when abdominal and adductor muscle injuries that began bothering him during training camp required surgery Nov. 7. Dubois returned for the final game before the Olympic break Feb. 5, but the Capitals were on the outside of the playoff picture by then. With defenseman John Carlson sustaining a lower-body injury in that same game, Washington never really had its full lineup healthy before Carlson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks on March 6.

Couldn't repeat last season's offensive magic: After a host of players achieved NHL career-highs last season, several key players were unable to replicate that. Defenseman Jakob Chychrun (NHL career highs of 25 goals and 59 points) took another step and forward Tom Wilson (30 goals, 61 points) has come close to his 2024-25 production (33 goals, 65 points). Others have not, including forwards Dylan Strome (dropped from 29 goals, 82 points to 19 goals, 58 points), Aliaksei Protas (30 goals, 66 points to 25 goals, 52 points) and Connor McMichael (26 goals, 57 points to 14 goals, 46 points). Dubois being limited by his injury and age catching up a little with Ovechkin (still leads the team with 32 goals, 63 points) also contributed to the Capitals falling from second in the NHL in goals per game (3.49) to 15th (3.20).

Special teams issues: The Capitals' 5-on-5 play was their strength most of the season, as indicated by their plus-33 goal differential (179-146). Their problems on the power play and penalty kill held them back, though, when they could've made a difference for a team that is 12-8-9 in one-goal games. The penalty kill has improved greatly and is ranked second in the NHL since Jan. 1 (84.0 percent), but it was a liability at 27th in the League (76.0 percent) in 40 games before that. The power play struggled most of the season and is tied for 25th (17.6 percent) while allowing 11 short-handed goals, third-most in the League.