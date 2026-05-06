Sharks to host 4th annual NHL Draft Party at SAP Center on Friday, June 26

Free event will feature festivities including live viewing of the NHL’s Draft on the SAP Center video board, photo opportunities, interactive games, and more

patry on teal

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have confirmed plans to host the 2026 Sharks Draft Viewing Party on Friday, June 26 at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). Doors for the viewing party will open at 3 p.m. PT for Sharks365 members and 3:15 p.m. PT for the public. The event will include live viewing of the NHL’S Entry Draft broadcast on the SAP Center center-hung video board. The party will end at the conclusion of the first round. Parking is free in SAP Center’s Lot ABC.

To give Sharks fans and the local community a central location to celebrate the draft, a limited number of event tickets will be made available. Fans who would like to attend the Draft Viewing Party can claim their FREE tickets starting this Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. by clicking HERE.

20250627_Draft_21256

In addition to the draft broadcast, festivities will include the following with more to be added: 

  • Games and family activities including experiences on the SAP Center Arena floor. 
  • Food and drink at concession stands located throughout the SAP Center concourse for a fee.  
  • Fan photo opportunities with the Sharks Zambonis and the Shark Tooth Necklace, Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton Banners, Sharks Zambonis, and the iconic Shark Head. 
  • Members of the Coca Cola Tank Patrol, the Sharks in-game entertainment and promotions team. 

The Sharks Audio Network will stream audio live from SAP Center providing commentary prior to the NHL Draft and following the Sharks making their two first-round picks. The audio will be broadcast live via the Sharks+SAP Center app, as well as throughout SAP Center for fans to enjoy.  

The Sharks Pro Shop at SAP Center will be open throughout the event and will have retail locations on the arena floor and throughout the SAP Center concourse selling draft-specific merchandise as well as other Sharks-themed merchandise.  

With the draft party expected to conclude earlier than a regular-season Sharks game, once the event has ended, fans are encouraged to enjoy an evening in downtown San Jose. Bars, restaurants, and other entertainment locations that have been fan-favorites for many years, including dining establishments in both Little Italy and at San Pedro Square, along with new entertainment and dining spots located within walking distance of SAP Center, will be open throughout the downtown area. 

The Sharks currently hold two first-round selections (the second overall pick and the 19th or 20th overall pick acquired from the Edmonton Oilers). Last year, the Sharks used the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to select center Michael Misa and the 30th overall pick to select goaltender Josh Ravensbergen.

News Feed

King Clancy nominee Wennberg of Sharks connects platform to causes beyond hockey

Celebrini sends special message to young fan after themed birthday party

Sharks re-sign forward Patrick Giles

Sharks alternate captain Macklin Celebrini named Ted Lindsay Award finalist

Celebrini, Kucherov, McDavid named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Sharks Foundation and PG&E partnered to plant first micro-forest at Walden West Outdoor School

Celebrini 'open to every possibility' for next contract with Sharks

Celebrini doused with water by Sharks bench after breaking points record, hears from Thornton

Celebrini has 3 points, breaks Sharks single-season record in win against Jets

Sharks sign defenseman Eric Pohlkamp

Blackhawks recover, rally for 5 straight goals to top Sharks

Next Wave Report: April 14

Sharks miss playoffs for 7th straight season, lack of secondary scoring among factors

Sharks hold off Predators, both teams eliminated from playoff contention

Canucks tie game late in 3rd period, edge Sharks in shootout

Alternate Captain Macklin Celebrini named 2025-26 Sharks Player of the Year

San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov named 2025-26 Sharks Rookie of the Year

Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp named 2025-26 Sharks Prospect of the Year