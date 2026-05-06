Sharks to host 4th annual NHL Draft Party at SAP Center on Friday, June 26

In addition to the draft broadcast, festivities will include the following with more to be added:

Games and family activities including experiences on the SAP Center Arena floor.

Food and drink at concession stands located throughout the SAP Center concourse for a fee.

Fan photo opportunities with the Sharks Zambonis and the Shark Tooth Necklace, Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton Banners, Sharks Zambonis, and the iconic Shark Head.

Members of the Coca Cola Tank Patrol, the Sharks in-game entertainment and promotions team.

The Sharks Audio Network will stream audio live from SAP Center providing commentary prior to the NHL Draft and following the Sharks making their two first-round picks. The audio will be broadcast live via the Sharks+SAP Center app, as well as throughout SAP Center for fans to enjoy.

The Sharks Pro Shop at SAP Center will be open throughout the event and will have retail locations on the arena floor and throughout the SAP Center concourse selling draft-specific merchandise as well as other Sharks-themed merchandise.

With the draft party expected to conclude earlier than a regular-season Sharks game, once the event has ended, fans are encouraged to enjoy an evening in downtown San Jose. Bars, restaurants, and other entertainment locations that have been fan-favorites for many years, including dining establishments in both Little Italy and at San Pedro Square, along with new entertainment and dining spots located within walking distance of SAP Center, will be open throughout the downtown area.

The Sharks currently hold two first-round selections (the second overall pick and the 19th or 20th overall pick acquired from the Edmonton Oilers). Last year, the Sharks used the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to select center Michael Misa and the 30th overall pick to select goaltender Josh Ravensbergen.