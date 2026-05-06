Editor's Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Each NHL club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to his community efforts. Today, the San Jose Sharks nominee for the 2025-26 season -- Alexander Wennberg -- shares his story.
King Clancy nominee Wennberg of Sharks connects platform to causes beyond hockey
Forward 1 of 32 nominees for trophy that recognizes leadership, contributions to community
© San Jose Sharks
If I could go back and talk to myself before my NHL debut, there are a few things I would say.
Number one: Hockey is the best sport in the world, but it's important to also see the world around you.
That idea isn't obvious when you're young and you're trying to achieve your dream of playing in the NHL. It's easy to get locked into thinking about hockey because you want to succeed in your career.
But you'll grow as a person while you're growing as a player. You'll find role models in the locker room -- guys like Nick Foligno and Cam Atkinson, who were actively involved in community work. They'll show you how being in the NHL comes with an opportunity to make a difference.
Before long, you'll get married and start a family. And as you raise your kids, you'll think very carefully about the world they live in and the values that are present in their lives.
The game on the ice will always feel big in terms of what you're trying to accomplish. But somewhere across the five teams and 12 years that I've played so far, I've realized that we're all part of something bigger.
And if I think about the team I'm on now… Well, that's another thing I'd tell my younger self.
Number two: You are going to love San Jose.
My family and I felt at home here from the get-go. Everything clicked -- the neighborhoods have so much to do, the weather is great, and the Sharks have an amazing young core that represents the future of the league.
I was really glad to sign an extension earlier this season to stick around as one of the veterans in the room.
For me and my wife, Felicia, the extension turned into a moment of reflection on how we could be more active in the community. So, we reached out to the Sharks Foundation to explore new ways to give back.
Thanks to their guidance, we were able to connect with Special Olympics Northern California.
I first got involved when the Sharks organized a unified floor hockey game for Special Olympics athletes of all abilities. It was a lot of fun to be part of the scrimmage, and the athletes' smiles and joy for the sport were unforgettable.
We wanted to add more joy by inviting the athletes and their families to attend Sharks games -- as our guests -- and hosting them in a suite.
At every game when our new friends came to SAP Center, it was a gift to spend time with them. They greet you with the biggest hugs and bring the best energy (I think they also bring good luck, because we won all four games … so we'll have to keep this tradition going!).
To me, the initiative showed how hosting community groups can be a meaningful way to celebrate their stories and their connection to hockey.
When we hosted a suite on Pride Night, we had the same goal in mind.
Felicia and I have a lot of friends in the LGBTQ+ community, and this is a topic we are very passionate about. At the end of the day, everyone should feel comfortable to be who they are. Everyone should be accepted for who they are. It doesn't matter who you love or how you identify.
The Sharks have been promoting this message at their annual Pride Scrimmage, which is a round-robin tournament with members of the Sharks front office, the San Fransisco Earthquakes LGBTQ+ hockey team, and Team Trans. I was excited to be behind the bench this year as a guest coach along with Tyler Toffoli. We got to cheer on the players as they took the ice, and hopefully we helped contribute to a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ players and fans.
© San Jose Sharks
When you start to think about it, there are so many causes where all of us can make an impact. The work that I want to do in the community isn't limited to one focus area. This season, Felicia and I have been intentional about stepping up in any way we can -- whether donating 50,000 meals to families affected by the reduction in SNAP benefits or supporting Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority to increase pet adoption so abandoned animals can find their forever homes.
I guess I'd summarize it like this: Even if I never made it to the NHL, I would want to help make things a little bit better in our world. I'd want to represent the value of treating other people in the same way you want to be treated. The fact that I have a platform is something I have grown to see as an honor – not because of anything about me, but because it allows me to shine a spotlight on people and organizations that need support.
And that's why I have continued to make the choice to stay connected to life beyond hockey. Twenty-year-old Alexander needed time to figure out the right balance as he played his first games in this league… but I think he'd be proud of where we are today.