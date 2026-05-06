King Clancy nominee Wennberg of Sharks connects platform to causes beyond hockey

If I could go back and talk to myself before my NHL debut, there are a few things I would say.

Number one: Hockey is the best sport in the world, but it's important to also see the world around you.

That idea isn't obvious when you're young and you're trying to achieve your dream of playing in the NHL. It's easy to get locked into thinking about hockey because you want to succeed in your career.

But you'll grow as a person while you're growing as a player. You'll find role models in the locker room -- guys like Nick Foligno and Cam Atkinson, who were actively involved in community work. They'll show you how being in the NHL comes with an opportunity to make a difference.

Before long, you'll get married and start a family. And as you raise your kids, you'll think very carefully about the world they live in and the values that are present in their lives.

The game on the ice will always feel big in terms of what you're trying to accomplish. But somewhere across the five teams and 12 years that I've played so far, I've realized that we're all part of something bigger.

And if I think about the team I'm on now… Well, that's another thing I'd tell my younger self.

Number two: You are going to love San Jose.

My family and I felt at home here from the get-go. Everything clicked -- the neighborhoods have so much to do, the weather is great, and the Sharks have an amazing young core that represents the future of the league.

I was really glad to sign an extension earlier this season to stick around as one of the veterans in the room.

For me and my wife, Felicia, the extension turned into a moment of reflection on how we could be more active in the community. So, we reached out to the Sharks Foundation to explore new ways to give back.

Thanks to their guidance, we were able to connect with Special Olympics Northern California.

I first got involved when the Sharks organized a unified floor hockey game for Special Olympics athletes of all abilities. It was a lot of fun to be part of the scrimmage, and the athletes' smiles and joy for the sport were unforgettable.

We wanted to add more joy by inviting the athletes and their families to attend Sharks games -- as our guests -- and hosting them in a suite.

At every game when our new friends came to SAP Center, it was a gift to spend time with them. They greet you with the biggest hugs and bring the best energy (I think they also bring good luck, because we won all four games … so we'll have to keep this tradition going!).

To me, the initiative showed how hosting community groups can be a meaningful way to celebrate their stories and their connection to hockey.

When we hosted a suite on Pride Night, we had the same goal in mind.

Felicia and I have a lot of friends in the LGBTQ+ community, and this is a topic we are very passionate about. At the end of the day, everyone should feel comfortable to be who they are. Everyone should be accepted for who they are. It doesn't matter who you love or how you identify.

The Sharks have been promoting this message at their annual Pride Scrimmage, which is a round-robin tournament with members of the Sharks front office, the San Fransisco Earthquakes LGBTQ+ hockey team, and Team Trans. I was excited to be behind the bench this year as a guest coach along with Tyler Toffoli. We got to cheer on the players as they took the ice, and hopefully we helped contribute to a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ players and fans.