Blue Jackets struggle down stretch, miss playoffs for 6th straight season

Have lost 8 of their past 10 games; Werenski, evolution of younger players provide optimism

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By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The Columbus Blue Jackets failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

The Blue Jackets (40-29-12) were eliminated from contention with the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-2 shootout victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Columbus hasn’t been in the postseason in 2020, when it defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifiers after the League returned from its pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It lost the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here's a look at what happened in the 2025-26 season for the Blue Jackets and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Charlie Coyle, F; Mason Marchment, F; Boone Jenner, F; Danton Heinen, F; Zach Aston-Reese, F; Erik Gudbranson, D; Brendan Smith, D

Potential restricted free agents: Cole Sillinger, F; Adam Fantilli, F; Egor Zamula, D; Jet Greaves, G

Potential 2026 Draft picks: 7

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What went wrong

Late-season collapse: The Blue Jackets were in second in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, after going 7-1-3 and outscoring the opposition 38-26 during an 11-game stretch from March 5-25. They failed to carry that momentum, however, and went 2-7-1 and were outscored 33-20 over the next 10 games to drop out of playoff position.

Injury woes: Columbus was hit hard by injuries to key contributors. Damon Severson was playing on the top defense pair when he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury on March 26. His absence removed a stabilizing presence from the blue line at the exact time the Blue Jackets needed defensive consistency; they are 2-6-1 and have allowed 3.44 goals per game since Severson’s injury. Smith (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Jan. 2 and hasn’t returned. Forward Dmitri Voronkov sustained an upper-body injury after blocking a shot on March 28 and has been out since, and power forward Mathieu Olivier hasn't played since sustaining an upper-body injury on March 29. 

Goal drought: The offense was producing at a 3.31 goals-per-game clip and averaging 28.9 shots over a 36-game stretch from Jan. 1-March 31, but everything changed in April; the Blue Jackets have averaged two goals per game over their past six, lacking consistent secondary scoring when it mattered most.

Reasons for optimism

Zach attack: Zach Werenski has become a true franchise defenseman. He leads Columbus in assists (59), points (81), even-strength points (59) and average time on ice (26:37) this season. The 28-year-old played at a Norris Trophy-caliber level all season and also played a big role in Team USA's run to the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning the primary assist on the goal by Jack Hughes in overtime against Team Canada in the gold medal game and. Werenski finished the tournament with six points (one goal, five assists) in six games. He’s in his prime and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

CHI@CBJ: Werenski opens scoring with a snap shot

Youthful exuberance: The most encouraging sign may be the evolution of the younger players. Kirill Marchenko, 25, leads the Blue Jackets team in goals (27) and game-winning goals (seven); Adam Fantilli, 21, is second in goals (24). Cole Sillinger, 22, has an NHL career-high 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 80 games, and Denton Mateychuk, 21, has certainly carved out a role on defense and has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) while averaging 19:12 of ice time. 

Bench/office stability: The Blue Jackets are seventh in points percentage (21-10-5, .653) in the NHL since Rick Bowness replaced Dean Evason as coach on Jan. 12. Columbus was 18-19-7 and last in the Eastern Conference on Jan. 10, nine points back of a playoff spot. Don Waddell, hired as president of hockey operations and general manager on May 29, 2024, is going to do everything possible to improve the roster. This season marked improvement in structure, accountability and competitiveness, even amid adversity.

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