Sharks re-sign forward Patrick Giles

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San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Patrick Giles to a two-year, two-way contract extension.  

Giles, 26, recorded 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 67 games with the San Jose Barracuda, ranking tied for first in shorthanded goals (2) and 10th in goals (10) on the club. He set career highs in points and assists in the AHL in his first full season with the Barracuda. Giles helped the Barracuda reach the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, skating in two postseason games.  

Giles has appeared in 262 career AHL games, scoring 72 points (35 goals, 37 assists) with the Cuda and Charlotte Checkers.  

He also appeared in three games with the Sharks this season, and registered his first NHL assist on Nov. 2 against Detroit. Over the course of his NHL career, Giles has skated in 20 games between San Jose and the Florida Panthers, with 11 of those games coming as a Shark.  

The six-foot-five, 218-pound native of Chevy Chase, Maryland was originally signed as a free agent by Florida on Sept. 20, 2022. He joined San Jose via trade from Florida in exchange for Vitek Vanecek on Mar. 5, 2025.

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