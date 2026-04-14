Predators can't overcome early struggles, miss playoffs for 2nd straight season

The Nashville Predators failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and third time in the past four seasons.
The Predators (38-33-10) were eliminated with a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings' 5-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday.
Nashville qualified for the playoffs for eight straight seasons from 2014-22. They advanced to the only Stanley Cup Final in their history in 2016, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.
Here's a look at what happened in the 2025-26 season for the Predators, and why things could be better next season:
The skinny
Potential unrestricted free agents: Erik Haula, F; Tyson Jost, F
Potential restricted free agents: Justin Barron, D
Potential 2026 Draft picks: 12