Celebrini doused with water by Sharks bench after breaking points record, hears from Thornton

Well, Sharks do belong in water.

The San Jose Sharks celebrated Macklin Celebrini's franchise record 115th point of the season by promptly squirting their water bottles all over him as he came to the bench for post-goal glove pounds on Thursday.

Celebrini completed his incredible rookie season by breaking Hockey Hall of Fame forward Joe Thornton's single-season points record of 114. A goal in the third period - his third point of the night - during the Sharks 6-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets gave him 115 points this season.

When he skated to the bench, Celebrini was just bombarded by teammates with water bottles, much to the delight of the 19-year-old forward.

And don't worry, Sharks goalie Alex Nedjedlvic who wasn't on the bench because he was in the game also made sure he got Celebrini with his own water bottle.