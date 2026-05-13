Sharks sign forward Carson Wetsch to entry-level contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Carson Wetsch to a standard, entry-level contract.

“Carson brings size, scoring touch, a high-motor and strong character to our organization,” said Grier. “We are excited to add him to our group and continue his development in San Jose.”

Wetsch, 20, enjoyed a career year with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2025-26, captaining the club and finishing the season with career bests of 72 points and 50 assists over 65 games, tied for the team lead in assists and finishing second in scoring. His 22 goals were the third-most in his WHL career, and he finished the season with five multi-goal games as part of 21 total multi-point efforts. He went on to tally four points (two goals, two assists) over eight postseason games and will compete at the Memorial Cup starting on May 22.

Prior to this past season, Wetsch played for the Calgary Hitmen for three seasons, tallying a career-high 33 goals while serving as team captain in 2024-25, the second of back-to-back 50-point campaigns to end his stint with the club. In his junior career that dated back to the end of the 2021-22 season, Wetsch amassed 196 career points (90 goals, 106 assists) over 246 WHL games. He also appeared in 24 postseason contests, finishing with eight goals and 11 points in playoff action.

In international competition, Wetsch helped Canada win the U-18 World Junior Championship in 2024, finishing the tournament with three points (two goals, one assist) over six games. He also competed at the 2022-23 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, posting four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games while earning Silver with Canada’s Red squad.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (third round, 82nd overall).