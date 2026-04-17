Celebrini has 3 points, breaks Sharks single-season record in win against Jets

William Eklund also had a goal and two assists, Will Smith had a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists for the Sharks (39-35-8), who ended their season with points in three of four (2-1-1). Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves.

“I just think we have a lot of pride in our team,” Klingberg said. “Obviously we fell short of the ultimate goal to make the playoffs, but like I said, there’s a lot of really good guys in there and we've been working hard all year for each other, so we wanted to end on a good note.”

Cole Koepke scored for the Jets (35-35-12), who finished their season with four straight losses. Eric Comrie made 27 saves.

“I think it's everyone as a group is disappointed with how it turned out … disappointment just in general of how kind of the season went out,” Koepke said. “I still feel like it's kind of no excuse for how we ended up playing. We just need to have a little bit more pride and gratitude for the game and the opponent. I don't know, we're not really happy with how it went. But it's over now.”

Koepke made it 1-0 Jets at 3:28 of the first period. After chasing down a loose puck from a Sharks misplay in the Winnipeg zone, Koepke scored on a breakaway with a snapshot that beat Nedeljkovic over his blocker.

“We got the first goal and then we kind of disrespected our opponent and came with a little bit of pond hockey,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Trying to be cute, trying to make these fancy plays. And a young team like that, they played last night, and instead of keeping the hammer down and staying after them, we stopped playing. We didn't have the intensity or the drive we should have followed up (with) for the rest of that game.”

Igor Chernyshov tied it 1-1 at 6:26, lifting his own rebound over Comrie’s leg at the edge of the crease on the power play following a point shot from Eklund. Celebrini had the secondary assist.

“(Celebrini’s) a superstar,” Klingberg said. “I mean, I think we've all been talking about him all year, how good he is and what he can do. I'm not surprised anymore. He’s been the driving force for us all year. Just the way he competes and comes to the rink and prepares himself, it's high end. I said I think this organization is going to be in good hands.”

Smith made it 2-1 Sharks at 16:54, when Celebrini set him up for a quick catch-and-release shot from the bottom of the left circle.

“Absolutely I think we let (the fans) down tonight,” Winnipeg defenseman Dylan DeMelo said. “Let ourselves down. Just a real bad showing to end it off. … You always have something to play for, if it’s yourself and your job, the teammates next to you, for the fans, for the organization. So even if you're out of it, you always have something to play for, and you have to manufacture that yourself. We didn't do it once we were eliminated.”