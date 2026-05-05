Celebrini sends special message to young fan after themed birthday party

Sharks forward makes 4-year-old’s day in video

Macklin Celebrini toddler bday party
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

One young San Jose Sharks fan knew how to Celebrini good times.

A toddler named Carson had a Macklin Celebrini-themed birthday party to celebrate turning 4 years old last month, which caught the attention of the Sharks forward. 

The young fan's parents shared pictures of the party which included Carson standing in front of a decorated wall that featured a cutout of Celebrini, Sharks balloons and had, “He shoots, he’s four,” written on it.

Carson put on his hockey gear and shot at a mini net in a mini rink set up in the backyard.

The Sharks forward saw the social media post and created a special video message for the toddler.

“Hey Carson, It’s Macklin Celebrini here,” the Sharks forward said in a video posted by the NHLPA on Instagram. “I just wanted to say I saw the video of your birthday party, that was awesome. Happy belated birthday. I hope you had an amazing day and hopefully see you at the Shark Tank at some point.”

The toddler grinned after watching the video from his idol.

“Hey Macklin, you made my birthday. Go Sharks,” Carson said in response while sporting hockey gloves.

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