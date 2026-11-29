DENVER -- Brock Nelson had a hat trick, and the Colorado Avalanche stayed hot with a 6-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena on Saturday.
Nelson has hat trick, Avalanche stay hot against Sharks
Lehkonen, Hughes each has two points for Colorado; Celebrini tallies goal, assist for San Jose
Nelson also added an assist, and Parker Kelly and Artturi Lehkonen each scored a goal and had an assist for the Avalanche (16-7-3), who have won four straight and five of their past six games. T.J. Hughes had two assists and Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves.
“Great start to the game. I think if we shot the puck more, we might have been up more early, but it was good,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “In this League, you have to find (a way). Winning is hard. Doesn't matter who you're playing, and like, these guys just beat Vegas. They were real close with Dallas. Like, they've been beating some good teams here recently, and you've got to find a way to win when you don't have your A-game, and that's what we did tonight.”
Macklin Celebrini scored a goal and had an assist, and Ivar Stenberg and Will Smith each scored a goal for the Sharks (12-15-2), who have lost four of six in regulation. Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves.
“I liked some of the things that we did, but we made some, five, big mistakes, and five (goals) end up in the back of our net,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “The two early, I don't like the goals that we gave up. We liked our start. We did a lot of good things and I thought we had good pace in our game, and then we make two mistakes that are completely preventable.”
Nelson first scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 8:15 of the first period when he opted to shoot a wrister during a 2-on-1 and beat Nedeljkovic's glove short side.
“'Lehky' makes a great play to kind of get (Noah Juulsen) some time to kind of pull that puck out and make a nice play to give us an odd-man rush,” Nelson said. “So yeah, felt like we were just finding some good timing and capitalizing.”
Nelson scored again to push it to 2-0 at 11:48 when he snapped Hughes’ centering pass short side under Nedeljkovic's glove from the slot. Hughes intercepted Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson’s pass intended for Nolan Allan behind the net and fed Nelson alone in front for the finish.
“Maybe he should play in back-to-backs more often because he had really good legs tonight,” Kelly said of Nelson. “He’s a guy with (Nathan MacKinnon) being out, he's jumped up into a bit of a different role. Special player, special teammate. He's great in the room, and yeah, obviously he has a special night tonight, and he's a big reason of why we are doing so well throughout this stretch.”
Said Hughes: “I think ‘Nelly’s’ one of the best centers in the League. He's so smart. He's long. He's got great reach. Great shot. His IQ is off the charts. Like, I think he checks every box of an elite centerman in the NHL. And for me, I'm just trying to work hard, forecheck, be there for him, make plays, try to find him when I can, and yeah, he's such a good hockey player.”
Stenberg cut it to 2-1 at 7:17 of the second period when he finished a crossing pass from Celebrini five-hole from the right post. Stenberg crashed the right side of the net and Celebrini shook off Juulsen, drove in and threaded the puck across the crease to Stenberg for the snap shot.
"It was definitely back and forth. We got our chances, they got theirs and they just put more in the back of net,” Smith said. “But I thought we were working.”
Stenberg is ranked fourth among rookies with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 29 games.
Celebrini tied it 2-2 with a breakaway goal at 16:04. Michael Kesselring sent him an airborne pass from the left circle in his own zone to the far blue line, and Celebrini gloved it down, skated in and put a shot short side over Wedgewood's glove.
“I'd like to say I purposely threw it in there perfect, but no. I just saw him put his stick up and he had the guy beat, and just tried to give him some sort of a chance of making a play on it,” Kesselring said. “I thought we played pretty well to be honest. Had a lot of good looks. Probably gave up more looks than we want to give up, but I thought we battled really hard. We battled back from that 2-0 deficit. I think that was a good step for our group.”
Kelly scored his 100th career point and made it 3-2 Colorado at 3:52 of the third period after he clubbed home the rebound of Brent Burns’ point shot. Burns’ shot caromed off the left post, bounced off the right leg of Kelly at the right side of the crease and fell flat for the open-net play.
“It's crazy to think -- there were a lot of people that have helped me get here,” Kelly said of the milestone. “It's pretty special, but, obviously, it's nothing too crazy at the end of the day. A lot of guys hit that, so it's nothing to write home about, but yeah, it's cool and I'm happy about it.”
Nelson completed the hat trick to push it to 4-2 at 7:17 when he deflected Sam Malinski’s shot pass short side at the left post. Nelson was cutting up toward the post from down low when Malinski fed him.
“That was a great look. I mean, I was just kind of, again, cruising around and (trying) to get lost, and he put it right on me,” Nelson said.
Nelson admitted he didn’t have a favorite of the three he scored tonight.
“Favorite goal? All of them,” he said.
Smith cut it to 4-3 at 9:25 after he managed to maneuver the puck across the goal line during a goalmouth scramble. While he was tied up with Juulsen in the crease, Smith was able to rotate his left skate and redirect the puck through Wedgewood's legs.
“I thought he was good after the first period, so he can build off that,” Warsofsky said of Smith. “It's a hard League and it's a demanding League. It's every shift.”
Said Smith: “I thought it was good. Wanted to get a dirty one, just even our line. Just to get it to the net and hopefully get a bounce, and that's what we did.”
Jaden Schwartz extended the Colorado lead to 5-3 at 14:33 with a wrist shot from inside the right circle that went short side over Nedeljkovic's shoulder. Kelly won the face-off at the right dot in the offensive zone and Schwartz recovered the puck, spun around to have a forehand shot in the lane and let his wrister go.
Lehkonen scored into the empty net at 18:10 for the 6-3 final.
NOTES: Nelson (35 years, 44 days) became the second player in Avalanche/Nordiques franchise history to record a hat trick at age 35 or older, joining Joe Sakic (38 years, 98 days on Oct. 13, 2007). … Nelson (126 games) scored his 50th goal with Colorado and became the third-fastest player in Avalanche team history to reach the mark behind Martin Necas (110 games) and Claude Lemieux (113 games). … Hughes became the fourth Avalanche rookie in the past 30 years (since 1996-97) to record a three game multipoint streak, joining Alex Kerfoot (three games from Nov. 5 – Nov. 11, 2017), Gabriel Landeskog (three games from Feb. 24 – 27, 2012) and Paul Stastny (three games from Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, 2007). … Celebrini (one goal, one assist) tied Steven Stamkos (213) for the ninth-most points by a player before their 21st birthday. … Celebrini tied Brian Bellows (20 years, 168 days on Feb. 16, 1985) as the fourth-youngest player in NHL history at the time of his 100th career road point. He trails Sidney Crosby (19 years, 234 days on March 29, 2007), Wayne Gretzky (19 years, 364 days on Jan. 24, 1981) and Mario Lemieux (20 years, 120 days on Feb. 2, 1986).