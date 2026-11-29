Nelson first scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 8:15 of the first period when he opted to shoot a wrister during a 2-on-1 and beat Nedeljkovic's glove short side.

“'Lehky' makes a great play to kind of get (Noah Juulsen) some time to kind of pull that puck out and make a nice play to give us an odd-man rush,” Nelson said. “So yeah, felt like we were just finding some good timing and capitalizing.”

Nelson scored again to push it to 2-0 at 11:48 when he snapped Hughes’ centering pass short side under Nedeljkovic's glove from the slot. Hughes intercepted Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson’s pass intended for Nolan Allan behind the net and fed Nelson alone in front for the finish.

“Maybe he should play in back-to-backs more often because he had really good legs tonight,” Kelly said of Nelson. “He’s a guy with (Nathan MacKinnon) being out, he's jumped up into a bit of a different role. Special player, special teammate. He's great in the room, and yeah, obviously he has a special night tonight, and he's a big reason of why we are doing so well throughout this stretch.”

Said Hughes: “I think ‘Nelly’s’ one of the best centers in the League. He's so smart. He's long. He's got great reach. Great shot. His IQ is off the charts. Like, I think he checks every box of an elite centerman in the NHL. And for me, I'm just trying to work hard, forecheck, be there for him, make plays, try to find him when I can, and yeah, he's such a good hockey player.”

Stenberg cut it to 2-1 at 7:17 of the second period when he finished a crossing pass from Celebrini five-hole from the right post. Stenberg crashed the right side of the net and Celebrini shook off Juulsen, drove in and threaded the puck across the crease to Stenberg for the snap shot.

"It was definitely back and forth. We got our chances, they got theirs and they just put more in the back of net,” Smith said. “But I thought we were working.”

Stenberg is ranked fourth among rookies with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 29 games.

Celebrini tied it 2-2 with a breakaway goal at 16:04. Michael Kesselring sent him an airborne pass from the left circle in his own zone to the far blue line, and Celebrini gloved it down, skated in and put a shot short side over Wedgewood's glove.

“I'd like to say I purposely threw it in there perfect, but no. I just saw him put his stick up and he had the guy beat, and just tried to give him some sort of a chance of making a play on it,” Kesselring said. “I thought we played pretty well to be honest. Had a lot of good looks. Probably gave up more looks than we want to give up, but I thought we battled really hard. We battled back from that 2-0 deficit. I think that was a good step for our group.”