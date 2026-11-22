Kaapo Kakko had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (10-9-1), who are 1-4-0 in their past five games. Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.

"I thought we came out good. I liked the game, it was a spirited game. I thought we worked and battled. I thought we did a lot of good things tonight," Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. "You know, I do think it's a game that we could've won, there were just a couple of little things that bite you a little bit."

Kakko put the Kraken up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 5:57 of the first period. Ryker Evans skated into a big rebound in the left circle and had his slap shot deflect off Kakko over Nedeljkovic's blocker.

"Just got to keep going," Kraken forward Mackie Samoskevich said. "I thought our group was feeling good, playing well. I thought we got off to a good start. I thought we just had a couple of bad bounces that went into our net."

Misa quickly tied the game 1-1 at 6:26. Frederick Gaudreau couldn't hold the puck in at the right point, allowing Misa to skate into it at center ice, race down the wing, and beat Grubauer over his blocker with a snap shot.

"Honestly, I was trying to go low blocker, but it just kind of got up on me and went top blocker," Misa said.