SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini and Ivar Stenberg each scored a power-play goal and had an assist for the San Jose Sharks in a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at SAP Center on Saturday.
Celebrini, Stenberg power Sharks past Kraken
Each forward scores power-play goal, has assist for San Jose
Dmitry Orlov had three assists for the Sharks (11-12-2), who have won four of their past six games (4-1-1). Michael Misa and Nolan Allan also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.
"I thought we showed some identity in how we want to play," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I thought our forecheck was really good tonight. I thought we did a lot of good things."
Kaapo Kakko had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (10-9-1), who are 1-4-0 in their past five games. Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.
"I thought we came out good. I liked the game, it was a spirited game. I thought we worked and battled. I thought we did a lot of good things tonight," Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. "You know, I do think it's a game that we could've won, there were just a couple of little things that bite you a little bit."
Kakko put the Kraken up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 5:57 of the first period. Ryker Evans skated into a big rebound in the left circle and had his slap shot deflect off Kakko over Nedeljkovic's blocker.
"Just got to keep going," Kraken forward Mackie Samoskevich said. "I thought our group was feeling good, playing well. I thought we got off to a good start. I thought we just had a couple of bad bounces that went into our net."
Misa quickly tied the game 1-1 at 6:26. Frederick Gaudreau couldn't hold the puck in at the right point, allowing Misa to skate into it at center ice, race down the wing, and beat Grubauer over his blocker with a snap shot.
"Honestly, I was trying to go low blocker, but it just kind of got up on me and went top blocker," Misa said.
Allan put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 10:29. Stenberg passed the puck to the point after a face-off in the left circle, and Allan skated across the blue line before firing a wrist shot that deflected in off Kraken forward Matty Beniers' stick in the high slot.
Ty Dellandrea thought he gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead at 15:19, but the Kraken successfully challenged the play for goaltender interference.
However, Celebrini did make it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 16:31. Orlov moved the puck from the point to Celebrini at the top of the right circle for a one-timer that beat Grubauer glove side.
"I think we're just moving around better, taking care of the puck, just taking what was given to us," Celebrini said. "We had some good looks, and it was nice to see those go in."
Stenberg put the Sharks up 4-1 with another power-play goal at 7:47 of the second period. Orlov's wrist shot from the point hit Grubauer in the chest and fell to his right, where Stenberg tapped it past the goalie's right pad.
Beniers cut it to 4-2 at 11:02. Samoskevich skated down the right wing and sent a cross-crease pass to the left post, where Beniers tapped it past Nedeljkovic's right pad.
Ryan Winterton made it 4-3 at 16:58. Brandon Montour threw the puck toward the front of the net from the left corner, and Jacob Melanson reached out with one hand and stopped it for Winterton, who scored short side from the edge of the left circle.
"I liked our game tonight. We had a ton of chances," Beniers said. "Honestly, I liked our push the whole night. I thought it could've gone either way."
NOTES: Stenberg has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 25 games this season, which is tied with Trevor Connelly of the Vegas Golden Knights for the most among NHL rookies.