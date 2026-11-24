SAN JOSE -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists in extending his point streak to 15 games, and the Minnesota Wild also ran their point streak to 15 with a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Monday.
Kaprizov, Wild defeat Sharks, push their point streaks to 15
Forward has goal, three assists; Gustavsson wins season debut for Minnesota, which is 12-0-3 during run
The streaks are the longest in Wild history.
Kaprizov has 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) over the 15-game stretch, when Minnesota has gone 12-0-3.
Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, and Matt Boldy had three assists for the Wild (18-3-5), who are 6-0-1 in their past seven games. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in his season debut after having offseason hip surgery.
"I thought it was a pretty solid effort for us on both sides of the puck,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “‘Gus,’ it was nice to see him get back in. It was nice to see him make some big saves for us at big times."
Macklin Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (11-13-2), who had won three of four. Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 25 saves.
"Tight checking, kind of back and forth. We didn't give them much,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We probably didn't generate enough towards the end of the hockey game. Not enough push to kind of tie it up there. I thought we did some good things. There were some positives, but at the end of the day, it's a loss."
Kaprizov put the Wild up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 7:37 of the first period. Boldy fed a pass into the slot, where Kaprizov scored on his second effort by tapping the puck past Askarov's right pad.
"I haven't seen three guys like that play as consistently as they have on both sides of the puck," Hynes said of the line of Kaprizov, Boldy and Eriksson Ek.
Toffoli tied the game 1-1 on the power play at 10:47. Gustavsson stopped Mason Marchment’s shot from the top of the left circle, and Toffoli backhanded the rebound into an open right side of the net.
"We could have played a little bit more simple. Maybe shot more pucks and created more havoc around the net," Toffoli said. "I thought we had some looks, but I mean, when you're playing against a really good team like that, you have to do that for a full 60 minutes."
Wennberg put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 17:29. While on a 2-on-1, Celebrini skated down the left wing and found Wennberg in the right circle for a one-timer that beat Gustavsson by the glove.
Faber then tied it 2-2 at 19:18. Kaprizov passed to Faber at the left point, and after skating to the top of the left circle, he put a wrist shot bar down over Askarov's glove.
"He looks like he's getting his game legs,” Hynes said of Faber, who played his fifth game this season after sustaining a skull fracture during a preseason game Sept 25. “His skating is impacting the game more and more."
Eriksson Ek put the Wild back in front 3-2 at 13 seconds of the second period. Kaprizov broke into the zone on the right wing and threw a pass to the middle before Eriksson Ek collected it and scored with a wrist shot from the high slot.
Blake Coleman’s empty-net goal increased the lead to 4-2 at 18:24 of the third period, and Eriksson Ek scored into an empty net for his second of the game at 19:06, making it a 5-2 final.
"One-goal game. Thought it was pretty tightly checked back and forth," Sharks defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "A couple empty netters there at the end, but I thought our battle (was good) and created a lot too."
NOTES: Kaprizov bested his 14-game point streak with the Wild from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9, 2022. ... Minnesota had a 14-game point streak (11-0-3) in the 2022-23 season. ... Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (1,029) passed Mikko Koivu for the most games played in franchise history. ... Celebrini recorded his 33rd career multiassist game and passed Ron Francis for the sixth most by a player age 21 or younger in NHL history.