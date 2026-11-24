Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, and Matt Boldy had three assists for the Wild (18-3-5), who are 6-0-1 in their past seven games. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in his season debut after having offseason hip surgery.

"I thought it was a pretty solid effort for us on both sides of the puck,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “‘Gus,’ it was nice to see him get back in. It was nice to see him make some big saves for us at big times."

Macklin Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (11-13-2), who had won three of four. Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 25 saves.

"Tight checking, kind of back and forth. We didn't give them much,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We probably didn't generate enough towards the end of the hockey game. Not enough push to kind of tie it up there. I thought we did some good things. There were some positives, but at the end of the day, it's a loss."

Kaprizov put the Wild up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 7:37 of the first period. Boldy fed a pass into the slot, where Kaprizov scored on his second effort by tapping the puck past Askarov's right pad.

"I haven't seen three guys like that play as consistently as they have on both sides of the puck," Hynes said of the line of Kaprizov, Boldy and Eriksson Ek.

Toffoli tied the game 1-1 on the power play at 10:47. Gustavsson stopped Mason Marchment’s shot from the top of the left circle, and Toffoli backhanded the rebound into an open right side of the net.

"We could have played a little bit more simple. Maybe shot more pucks and created more havoc around the net," Toffoli said. "I thought we had some looks, but I mean, when you're playing against a really good team like that, you have to do that for a full 60 minutes."