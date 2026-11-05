Kempe has hat trick, assist in return, Kings ease past Sharks

Kempe, who missed the Kings’ 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday because of illness, got his fifth NHL hat trick.

“It’s amazing, you know, the skill the speed, the shot,” Los Angeles center Quinton Byfield said. “Like when he’s going, he’s one of the best players in the League. And to have him on our team, it’s so exciting to watch.”

Artemi Panarin had four assists, and Byfield scored twice on the power play for the Kings (5-7-2), who have won two of three to start a seven-game homestand. Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

It was the largest margin of victory this season for Los Angeles, surpassing a 5-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Oct. 20.

“Tonight, it just seemed like it was on point,” Kings coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought it was two really good days of practice, and then they just took it right into the game tonight and just were on the attack. I thought we were pretty good defensively, and it was just a really good team effort, I think.”