Harley has three points, Stars hand Sharks fifth straight loss

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston each had two assists for the Stars (10-5-2). Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

“We’re snapping it around pretty quick. I’m trying to distribute, but also be a shot threat from the point. Try and keep those guys honest,” Harley said. “Most of my job is passing left or passing right, and the other guys make it look good.”

Macklin Celebrini had three assists for San Jose (7-11-1), which has lost five straight (0-5-0). Will Smith had a goal and an assist for the Sharks and Alex Nedeljkovic made 26 saves.

“I thought we did some good things again, some positives, but unfortunately come up on the losing end again,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We’re making strides these last two games. Again, we gotta stick to the process and just continue to work and get better, and the results will come.”