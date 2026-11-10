SAN JOSE -- Yaroslav Askarov made 30 saves and stopped all eight attempts he faced in the shootout for the San Jose Sharks, who ended a five-game losing streak by defeating the New York Islanders 3-2 at SAP Center on Monday.
Sharks edge Islanders in eight-round shootout, end five-game slide
Askarov makes 30 saves for San Jose; Sorokin stops 37 for New York, which has lost four in row
Ivar Stenberg scored in regulation and had the only goal in the shootout. He skated down the left wing before cutting toward the middle and beating Ilya Sorokin over his glove with a wrist shot.
"I've missed two times before, so I was happy to see the puck go in," Stenberg said. "I had some options, and yeah, so happy I scored."
Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (8-11-1), who won for just the second time in their past nine games (2-7-0).
"Good to get two points, right?" San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Obviously, haven't got one here in a little bit, so that's a big thing that we can kind of hold on to. I thought we showed some identity tonight in how we wanted to work with and without the puck."
Victor Eklund and Ben Hutton scored for the Islanders (7-6-4), who have lost four straight (0-2-2). Sorokin made 37 saves.
"I don't know about the last four games. The Carolina game (a 5-3 loss on Thursday) was one of our best games of the year," New York coach Peter DeBoer said. "The New Jersey game (a 5-4 overtime loss on Saturday) was poor. I thought tonight we were better for stretches, but not long enough."
Hutton put the Islanders ahead 1-0 at 6:14 of the first period. Simon Holmstrom was at the right point and sent a diagonal pass down to Hutton, who had chipped down and beat Askarov's right pad at the back post.
Stenberg tied it 1-1 at 16:41. Ty Dellandrea knocked down Logan Stanley's clearing attempt up the boards, and Toffoli sent wrist shot from the top of the right circle that deflected in off the stick of Stenberg.
"[Stenberg's] so smooth and skilled, it's easy," Sharks forward Mason Marchment said. "Sometimes it's hard when you're young to come in with the confidence to carry it and hang on to it like he can. He's taking some strides. It's only been 20 games and he's only going to get better."
Eklund put the Islanders back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 1:11 of the second period. He scored glove side with one-timer after Brayden Schenn sent him a short pass at the right hash marks.
Toffoli tied it 2-2 at 12:12, scoring six seconds after a power play expired. Dmitry Orlov's initial shot kicked off Sorokin's right pad into the left circle, where Toffoli scored with a shot that deflected in off Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech's face.
"That's the game right there. We reset, came out for the third, 2-2 game, 20 minutes to win it," DeBoer said. "I loved how we started. I think we had five or six grade A looks in the first five minutes of the third period. You have to stick one of those in the net."
NOTES: Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg returned after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. He went 10-for-26 on face-offs in 23:03 of ice time. ... The Sharks earned their sixth comeback win of the season. Only the Devils (seven) have more.