Sharks edge Islanders in eight-round shootout, end five-game slide

Ivar Stenberg scored in regulation and had the only goal in the shootout. He skated down the left wing before cutting toward the middle and beating Ilya Sorokin over his glove with a wrist shot.

"I've missed two times before, so I was happy to see the puck go in," Stenberg said. "I had some options, and yeah, so happy I scored."

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (8-11-1), who won for just the second time in their past nine games (2-7-0).

"Good to get two points, right?" San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Obviously, haven't got one here in a little bit, so that's a big thing that we can kind of hold on to. I thought we showed some identity tonight in how we wanted to work with and without the puck."