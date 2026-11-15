Orlov, Sharks recover, get past slumping Mammoth in shootout

Jones had made it 1-0 for Utah at 2:15 of the first period, tapping in a feed from Yamamoto at the back door for the defenseman’s first goal with the Mammoth.

Sergachev scored a power-play goal at 8:53 when his wrist shot from the slot went in off of Askarov with the goalie screened to make it 2-0.

Toffoli cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 11:35, stuffing in his own rebound at the left post.

Jones scored again at 12:40 when his slap shot from the point trickled through Askarov to give the Mammoth a 3-1 lead. The original call on the ice was no goal, but The Situation Room initiated a video review and deemed that the puck entered the net as the culmination of a continuous play.

It was Jones’ first multigoal game in the NHL (117 career games).

“I feel good. Obviously, I mean, not just the offensive part of the game,” Jones said. “I felt like I controlled the puck well, defended well, and now I'm just going to take it and learn from it, and then hopefully take it in the next game.”