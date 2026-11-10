Pavelski, Brind'Amour, Duggan among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2027

Who are the top candidates to be in it?

The list of hopefuls is quite long, as you can see below. It's laden with Stanley Cup winners, postseason award winners, international champions, pioneers and superstars in the women's game, and more.

Of note, the Hall of Fame bylaws allow the selection of four male and two female inductees per year. To be eligible, they can't have played in a professional or international hockey game in any of the three previous seasons.

The Hall can elect up to two inductees in the Builders category, or one if someone is elected in the referee or linesperson category.

Here are the Class of 2027 candidates and their resumes:

FIRST-YEAR ELIGIBLE

* Forward played in the NHL for the San Jose Sharks (2006-19) and Dallas Stars (2019-24), finishing career with 1,068 points (476 goals, 592 assists) in 1,332 regular-season games, and 143 points (74 goals, 69 assists) in 201 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

* Ranks in the top-four in Sharks regular-season history in games played (963, fourth), goals (355, second), assists (406, fourth), points (761, third), power-play goals (121, second), power-play points (278, third) and game-winning goals (60, second)

* He also ranks in the top four in San Jose's history in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 134 games played (fourth), 48 goals (tied for second), 52 assists (tied for third), 100 points (fourth), 22 power-play goals (second) and 42 power-play points (tied for second)

* During his years in the NHL (2006-24), Pavelski ranks fourth in games played, fifth in goals, 15th in assists, seventh in points, fourth in power-play goals, ninth in power-play points, second in playoff games, first in playoff goals, fourth in playoff points, first in playoff power-play goals (30) and fifth in playoff power-play points (55)

* He has the record for most playoff goals scored by an American-born NHL player

* He is 22nd all-time in playoff games played and 14th in playoff goals

* Silver medalist on the United States' 2010 Olympic team, and also played for the USA in the 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey

* Led the University of Wisconsin to the 2006 national championship as the Badgers' leading scorer with 56 points in 43 games

* Was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025

* Hall of Fame comparable: Daniel Alfredsson