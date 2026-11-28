Gaudette made it 2-0 at 5:22 of the third period. Celebrini took the puck down the left wing and fed Orlov in the high slot, and his shot was deflected by Gaudette over Hart's blocker and just over the goal line.

"It felt good,” Gaudette said. "That was a good game. Good response game. When you have games like that (on Wednesday), same thing (for) when you get scored on, you’ve got to have a response shift. It was a good game to respond, especially against a good team like that. As for the goal, just going to the net."

Eichel ended the shutout and cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 10:35 when he scored with a wrist shot from the left circle over Askarov's blocker.

The goal extended Eichel’s point streak to six games (three goals, five assists).

Ostapchuk gave the Sharks a two-goal lead again, making it 3-1 at 14:04. Collin Graf fed a spinning pass from the left boards to the slot, where an open Ostapchuk one-timed it.

"Yeah, (I was yelling) pretty loud. I think I got moving pretty quick," Ostapchuk said. "Graf can make those plays. It's fun playing with him. I just had to have my stick on the ice."

Celebrini added an empty-net goal at 17:49 for the 4-1 final.

NOTES: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left the game briefly in the second period with an undisclosed injury and played only three shifts in the third, sitting out the final 12:18. Craig said after the game that the Vegas captain was being evaluated. ... Hertl had an assist in his 900th NHL game. ... The Sharks earned their first win against the Golden Knights since March 30, 2023, stopping an 11-game skid (0-9-2). ... Celebrini, 20, had his 58th career multipoint game and tied Steven Stamkos for the eighth most in NHL history before age 21. The only active player with more is Sidney Crosby (91).