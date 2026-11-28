SAN JOSE -- Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation at home for the first time, winning 4-1 at SAP Center on Friday.
Askarov, Sharks get first home regulation win against Golden Knights
Celebrini, Gaudette each has goal, assist for San Jose; Vegas point streak ends at four
Vegas' all-time regular-season record here was 16-0-3 since the team entered the NHL in the 2017-18 season.
"I just heard that,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Pretty remarkable (that it) took that long, so sorry about that.”
Macklin Celebrini and Adam Gaudette each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (12-14-2), who had dropped two in a row, including a 7-0 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday in their previous game. Michael Misa and Zack Ostapchuk also scored, and Dmitry Orlov got his 300th NHL assist.
"We just got to get back to playing the game the way the game is supposed to be played,” Warsofsky said. “That's the biggest message, and finding consistency in the way we want to play. And I thought we did a really good job of that tonight."
Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights (15-7-5), who were 2-0-2 in their previous four. Carter Hart made 29 saves.
Vegas outshot San Jose 15-11 in the first period.
"We have to continue to play the way that got us those chances," Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig said. "There's going to be nights where a goaltender has a real good period to start and we have to find a way to stay with our game."
Misa put the Sharks up 1-0 at 15:51 of the second period. Alexander Wennberg raced down the right wing and cut to the middle before shooting off Hart's left shoulder, and the rebound fell to Misa at the right post for a tap-in.
"We knew they would come,” Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl said. “Early in the game, we managed it pretty well; we had a good power-play and some looks, but after that they were all over us.”
Gaudette made it 2-0 at 5:22 of the third period. Celebrini took the puck down the left wing and fed Orlov in the high slot, and his shot was deflected by Gaudette over Hart's blocker and just over the goal line.
"It felt good,” Gaudette said. "That was a good game. Good response game. When you have games like that (on Wednesday), same thing (for) when you get scored on, you’ve got to have a response shift. It was a good game to respond, especially against a good team like that. As for the goal, just going to the net."
Eichel ended the shutout and cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 10:35 when he scored with a wrist shot from the left circle over Askarov's blocker.
The goal extended Eichel’s point streak to six games (three goals, five assists).
Ostapchuk gave the Sharks a two-goal lead again, making it 3-1 at 14:04. Collin Graf fed a spinning pass from the left boards to the slot, where an open Ostapchuk one-timed it.
"Yeah, (I was yelling) pretty loud. I think I got moving pretty quick," Ostapchuk said. "Graf can make those plays. It's fun playing with him. I just had to have my stick on the ice."
Celebrini added an empty-net goal at 17:49 for the 4-1 final.
NOTES: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left the game briefly in the second period with an undisclosed injury and played only three shifts in the third, sitting out the final 12:18. Craig said after the game that the Vegas captain was being evaluated. ... Hertl had an assist in his 900th NHL game. ... The Sharks earned their first win against the Golden Knights since March 30, 2023, stopping an 11-game skid (0-9-2). ... Celebrini, 20, had his 58th career multipoint game and tied Steven Stamkos for the eighth most in NHL history before age 21. The only active player with more is Sidney Crosby (91).