The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will officially unveil the new and expanded SAP Center (@SAPCenter) Sharks Pro Shop tonight, Nov. 21, ahead of the Sharks game against the Seattle Kraken on Anime Night.

The reimagined retail experience features three times the sales floor space of the previous store and will showcase new exclusive Sharks apparel, such as the Hometown Remix jersey, merchandise and collectibles. Highlights include a 48-foot-wide jersey wall capable of displaying nearly 1,000 jerseys, a 10-foot-tall hat wall holding more than 3,000 hats, both ranking among the largest in the NHL, and additional surprises that will be revealed throughout the season.

As part of the grand opening celebration on Saturday, the new Sharks Pro Shop will offer fans in attendance the first opportunity to purchase the restocked fan-favorite "Cali Fin” jersey. In addition, the first 100 fans who spend $50 or more will receive a complimentary collectible puck.

The Sharks Nov. 21 Anime Night will celebrate Japanese pop culture and anime fandom with themed entertainment, special fan experiences and unique merchandise. In order to access the Sharks Pro Shop grand opening, all fans will need a ticket to that evening's Sharks vs. Kraken game. Tickets are available at sjsharks.com/tickets.

Event Details

What: Grand Opening of the New SAP Center Sharks Pro Shop

When: Saturday, Nov. 21

Location: SAP Center at San Jose

Sharks365 Members will receive exclusive early access beginning at 5:30 p.m., 15 minutes before general doors open for the Sharks 7 p.m. game against the Seattle Kraken.

Store Hours and Access

Nov. 21 & Nov. 23

Existing Sharks Pro Shop open for daytime shopping until 4:30 p.m.

Both the existing and new Sharks Pro Shops will be open during the game.

Both locations will close 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Beginning Nov. 24