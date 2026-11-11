San Jose Sharks Turn It All Teal community & culture update November 2026

A look at the community events, Sharks Foundation initiatives, theme nights, giveaways and cultural celebrations taking place throughout November

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The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are Turning It All Teal in November with a full month of community programs, cultural celebrations, charitable initiatives and fan experiences both at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) and throughout the Bay Area. Throughout the month, the organization will spotlight local communities, support meaningful causes, create memorable fan experiences and further its commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the ice.

Participation in select Sharks Foundation and community events, including meet-and-greets, hospital and youth programs, and other special experiences, is by invitation or through preselected participants only and is not open to the general public. 

Some of the November initiatives and events include: 

Nov. 9 vs. New York Islanders | Native American Heritage Celebration

The Sharks celebrated Native American Heritage Month with a special night honoring Indigenous culture, traditions and contributions. The game, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, featured a land acknowledgment from Julie Dominguez of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, traditional Native American dance performances during both intermissions, and recognition of Native artists and culture throughout SAP Center.

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Nov. 11 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | Military Appreciation Night | 7 p.m.

The Sharks will honor active-duty military members, veterans and their families with a special Military Appreciation Night celebrating their service and sacrifice. Fans can enjoy military-themed game presentations, a special Military Appreciation Challenge Coin ticket package, and exclusive merchandise, including a military-inspired jersey, flight jacket and commemorative puck. The evening will also feature the second limited edition Sharks player card of the season featuring Will Smith, available for purchase at the Sharks Foundation Booth near Section 118.

Featured elements:

  • Limited edition Will Smith player card available for purchase from the Sharks Foundation
  • Military Appreciation Challenge Coin Special Ticket Package
  • Exclusive military-themed merchandise
  • Presentation of the colors by Santa Clara University Army ROTC
  • Public Military Oath of Enlistment
  • Postgame meet-and-greet for military families
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Nov. 11 | Kiefer Sherwood Meets Military Personnel

Following Military Appreciation Night, Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood will meet with military personnel as part of the launch of a holiday-focused initiative supporting military families. The gathering serves as the first step in a new program designed to strengthen connections with the military community throughout the holiday season.

Nov. 12 | Kids & Art Foundation Workshop for Pediatric Patients

In partnership with Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, Sharks players will join local children impacted by a cancer diagnosis for the annual Kids & Art workshop at Sharks Ice. Entering its third year, the event brings players and participants together through collaborative art projects designed to foster creativity, connection and support.

Nov. 15 vs. Nashville Predators | Hockey Fights Cancer Night | 6 p.m.

Presented by Kaiser Permanente, Hockey Fights Cancer Night will unite fans, players and survivors in support of those impacted by cancer. The evening will feature lavender-themed arena elements, special recognitions, fundraising initiatives and opportunities to spotlight local families and children affected by cancer.

Featured elements:

  • Hockey Fights Cancer silk head scarf giveaway
  • Blue Line Buddies, presented by Nirvana Soul, experience for pediatric oncology patients
  • A bell ringing ceremony for 14-year-old Andrew who was just declared cancer-free
  • Lavender-themed arena presentation throughout the game
  • Customizable Hockey Fights Cancer buttons for guests to represent their loved ones
  • Special Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise available for purchase, along with fundraising initiatives benefiting cancer-related causes.
  • Additionally, the team will be wearing their specialty Hometown Remix jerseys
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Nov. 18 | Slapshots & Swings

The Sharks Foundation will host its newest fundraising event, Slapshots & Swings, at Topgolf. Participants at this sold-out event will have the opportunity to spend time golfing alongside Sharks players while raising funds to support Sharks Foundation community programs throughout the Bay Area.

Nov. 20 | Sharks Anti-Bullying Program Kickoff

The Sharks Anti-Bullying Program, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will officially kick off its season with an educational assembly at a San Jose elementary school. The event will feature a San Jose Sharks player, as well as S.J. Sharkie.

Nov. 21 vs. Seattle Kraken | Anime Night | 7 p.m.

Anime Night will celebrate Japanese pop culture and anime fandom with themed entertainment, special fan experiences and unique merchandise. The event is designed to engage both longtime anime fans and new audiences while showcasing the Sharks' connection to the Bay Area's diverse communities.

Featured elements:

  • Sharkie Anime Pennant giveaway created in collaboration with local artists
  • Photo opportunity with Sharkie and Naruto
  • Anime-inspired merchandise and collectible puck
  • Exclusive Naruto-themed ticket package
  • Additionally, the team will be wearing their specialty Hometown Remix jerseys
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Nov. 27 vs. Vegas Golden Knights | Youth Hockey Appreciation Game | 1 p.m.

The Sharks will celebrate the growth of youth hockey across Northern California by recognizing the players, coaches, families and organizations who continue to strengthen the local hockey community. The game will highlight the next generation of hockey players while inspiring future participation in the sport.

Featured elements:

  • Sharks player water bottle giveaway
  • Youth Hockey Jersey Wall, featuring all 18 Northern California Youth Hockey Association teams 
  • Blue Line Buddies presented by Nirvana Soul
  • Recognition of local youth hockey programs and athletes
  • Youth Hockey Coach of the Month presentation
  • The San Jose Jr. Sharks are hosting the 21st Annual Pacific District U.S. Regional Silver Stick® Tournament from Nov. 26-29 at Sharks Ice at San Jose.

Nov. 30 Deadline | NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition

The NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition presented by SAP and in partnership with the Sharks Foundation is an exciting initiative that invites college students to bring their creativity, skills, and fresh perspectives to help shape the future of hockey. This year's challenge, "What Hockey Needs Next," encourages students enrolled in a California college, from all academic disciplines, to identify opportunities and develop innovative, practical solutions that could make a meaningful impact on the game. 

Students will have the opportunity to:

  • Compete for a $10,000 scholarship
  • Develop innovative solutions to a real-world industry challenge
  • Access mentorship and connect with industry leaders
  • Build valuable skills and strengthen their resumes
  • Enjoy NHL experiences and opportunities to showcase their ideas to industry leaders

California college students can register here before the November 30 deadline: website.

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