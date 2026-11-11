San Jose Sharks Turn It All Teal community & culture update November 2026

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are Turning It All Teal in November with a full month of community programs, cultural celebrations, charitable initiatives and fan experiences both at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) and throughout the Bay Area. Throughout the month, the organization will spotlight local communities, support meaningful causes, create memorable fan experiences and further its commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the ice.

Participation in select Sharks Foundation and community events, including meet-and-greets, hospital and youth programs, and other special experiences, is by invitation or through preselected participants only and is not open to the general public.

Some of the November initiatives and events include:

Nov. 9 vs. New York Islanders | Native American Heritage Celebration

The Sharks celebrated Native American Heritage Month with a special night honoring Indigenous culture, traditions and contributions. The game, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, featured a land acknowledgment from Julie Dominguez of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, traditional Native American dance performances during both intermissions, and recognition of Native artists and culture throughout SAP Center.