ANAHEIM -- Cutter Gauthier scored his 19th goal of November, and the Anaheim Ducks ended a four-game skid with a 7-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center on Wednesday.
Gauthier stays hot, Ducks cruise past Sharks to end 4-game skid
Forward scores 19th goal of November, Brossoit gets first shutout since April 11, 2024
Gauthier, playing in his 13th game since Nov. 1, became the eight different NHL player to score at least 19 goals in a calendar month, one behind the NHL record of 20 held by both Teemu Selanne (March 1993) and Joe Malone (February 1921). Anaheim has two games remaining in November.
Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves for his first shutout since April 11, 2024, a 3-0 win against the Dallas Stars when he played for the Winnipeg Jets.
"‘Bross’ made some big saves there," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. "Got a couple breaks as well, but real solid in the net."
Alex Killorn scored twice, Ian Moore had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund had three assists for the Ducks (12-13-1), who recorded their first shutout since Oct. 12, 2024, a 2-0 win against the Sharks in their season opener.
"We're happy for that stat going away," Quenneville said.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 23 saves for the Sharks (11-14-2), who have lost three of four (1-3-0).
"We're not working for our bounces, we're not earning those bounces, and when the other team's working for them and playing the right way, they tend to get a few more of those bounces and a few of them go in," Nedeljkovic said. "Tonight was one of those nights where a lot of things went wrong, but there's a lot of things we can correct and control."
Judd Caulfield gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 13:37 of the first period. Jeff Malott spun away from Sharks defenseman Nolan Allan behind the San Jose net and passed the puck backwards between his legs in front of the crease to Caulfield, who lifted it into the net.
Killorn scored 30 seconds later to extend it to 2-0 when he batted a rebound in from the left hash marks. The play was reviewed for a high stick, but the call on the ice stood.
"We know we can come back in games, so when we get a lead, we try to hold onto that," Moore said.
Gauthier scored on the power play to push it to 3-0 at 15:17 on a snap shot from just above the left face-off circle. It was his 23rd goal of the season, tied with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers for the NHL lead.
The Sharks have allowed a power-play goal in 11 straight games.
Moore made it 4-0 at 10:53 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right point, and Roger McQueen extended it to 5-0 at 12:47 on the backhand after getting behind the defense following a turnover by Allan.
Frank Vatrano made it 6-0 at 10:14 with a snap shot from above the left hash marks, and Killorn scored again on a wrist shot from the right circle at 14:00 for the 7-0 final.
"Our detail just wasn't good enough from the start," Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini said. "That's not a 7-0 game, but we left ‘Ned’ out to dry a lot. ... Just up and down, we weren't good enough."
The win tied Anaheim’s largest margin of victory in a shutout performance in franchise history (also 7-0 on Dec. 20, 1996).
"We need points," Quenneville said. "We're not happy with where we're at. We know it's going to be a battle, and let's put us back to where we'd like to be."
NOTES: Gauthier has 21 goals in his past 14 games, becoming the first American in NHL history to do so, and first player to accomplish the feat since Mario Lemieux in 1992-93. ... Gauthier scored his eighth power-play goal in November to tie Paul Kariya (March 2001) and Selanne (February 1999) for the most in one month in Ducks history. ... Granlund's 15 assists in November are third most in the NHL, behind Kirill Kaprizov (20) and Connor McDavid (16). … Anaheim played without forwards Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke because of upper-body injuries. … Ducks forward Nico Myatovic assisted on McQueen's goal for his first NHL point.