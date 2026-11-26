Alex Killorn scored twice, Ian Moore had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund had three assists for the Ducks (12-13-1), who recorded their first shutout since Oct. 12, 2024, a 2-0 win against the Sharks in their season opener.

"We're happy for that stat going away," Quenneville said.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 23 saves for the Sharks (11-14-2), who have lost three of four (1-3-0).

"We're not working for our bounces, we're not earning those bounces, and when the other team's working for them and playing the right way, they tend to get a few more of those bounces and a few of them go in," Nedeljkovic said. "Tonight was one of those nights where a lot of things went wrong, but there's a lot of things we can correct and control."

Judd Caulfield gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 13:37 of the first period. Jeff Malott spun away from Sharks defenseman Nolan Allan behind the San Jose net and passed the puck backwards between his legs in front of the crease to Caulfield, who lifted it into the net.

Killorn scored 30 seconds later to extend it to 2-0 when he batted a rebound in from the left hash marks. The play was reviewed for a high stick, but the call on the ice stood.

"We know we can come back in games, so when we get a lead, we try to hold onto that," Moore said.

Gauthier scored on the power play to push it to 3-0 at 15:17 on a snap shot from just above the left face-off circle. It was his 23rd goal of the season, tied with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers for the NHL lead.