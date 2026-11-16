Celebrini has three points, Sharks halt Predators winning streak at seven

Hoglander got the Predators on the board to make it 3-1 at 17:43. Adam Wilsby's point shot was tipped at the top of the crease by Hoglander, and the puck deflected off Nedeljkovic's body and trickled into the net.

Celebrini made it 4-1 at 7:40 of the third period. Smith got the puck on the right wing after Celebrini found him with a cross-ice pass, then gave it back to Celebrini in the slot, and his snap shot beat Saros past the glove.

"He's a passer. He's got great vision. So once he didn't shoot it right away, I figured he was coming back," Celebrini said.

Stamkos cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 16:35. The puck rebounded to the right of Nedeljkovic, and Stamkos one-timed it into the crease, under Nedeljkovic, and barely over the goal line.

"It just wasn't a good enough start,” Stamkos said. “I mean, they played last night, and we had hoped to pounce on them, and it was the other way around. I thought we got better as the game went on but should have been a better start."

NOTES: Celebrini had his 26th career three-point game and tied Dale Hawerchuk for fifth most in NHL history before age 21. The list is topped by Wayne Gretzky (73), Mario Lemieux (31), Sidney Crosby (30) and Jimmy Carson (29). ... Celebrini and Smith had three points in the same game for the eighth time in their careers. San Jose is 6-0-2 in those games. … Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood left the game in the third period. Warsofsky did not have an update postgame.