SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each had a goal and two assists, and the San Jose Sharks ended the Nashville Predators’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 win at SAP Center on Sunday.
Celebrini has three points, Sharks halt Predators winning streak at seven
Smith also gets three points, Nedeljkovic makes 32 saves for San Jose
Ivar Stenberg had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (10-11-2), who won for the second straight night and are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.
"I think we're starting to find our identity a little bit. I thought our first period was probably our best period of the year in how quick we wanted to play," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We had guys skate. We were in the forecheck. We were playing behind them. It was a simple brand of hockey."
Nils Hoglander and Steven Stamkos scored for the Predators (11-5-5), whose seven-game run tied the Carolina Hurricanes for the longest in the NHL this season. Juuse Saros made 20 saves.
“I didn't think we were at our game here, especially the first period again,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we started getting to it the second period, and then we had a little bit of a breakdown."
Smith gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 12:25 of the first period. Stenberg dove to send a pass from the right wing, springing Smith on a breakaway, and his snap shot beat Saros by the blocker.
"It was a great effort. I saw him get going a little bit and have a diving play, and luckily that deflection came right on my stick, and I thought it was just a great play by everyone," Smith said.
Collin Graf pushed the Sharks’ lead to 2-0 at 16:10. Mason Marchment turned behind the net, and after a light pass, Graf collected the puck, stepped in front, and fired a shot that bounced off Predators defenseman Roman Josi and over Saros's blocker.
Stenberg extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:45 of the second period. Celebrini raced down the left wing, found Smith on the far side and created a 2-on-1. He then slid a pass to Stenberg at the left post for the tap-in past Saros, who didn't have his stick.
"He's great,” Smith said of Stenberg. “I mean, he stepped right into a big role on our team, and we need him every night to perform. And I thought he's been doing a good job."
Hoglander got the Predators on the board to make it 3-1 at 17:43. Adam Wilsby's point shot was tipped at the top of the crease by Hoglander, and the puck deflected off Nedeljkovic's body and trickled into the net.
Celebrini made it 4-1 at 7:40 of the third period. Smith got the puck on the right wing after Celebrini found him with a cross-ice pass, then gave it back to Celebrini in the slot, and his snap shot beat Saros past the glove.
"He's a passer. He's got great vision. So once he didn't shoot it right away, I figured he was coming back," Celebrini said.
Stamkos cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 16:35. The puck rebounded to the right of Nedeljkovic, and Stamkos one-timed it into the crease, under Nedeljkovic, and barely over the goal line.
"It just wasn't a good enough start,” Stamkos said. “I mean, they played last night, and we had hoped to pounce on them, and it was the other way around. I thought we got better as the game went on but should have been a better start."
NOTES: Celebrini had his 26th career three-point game and tied Dale Hawerchuk for fifth most in NHL history before age 21. The list is topped by Wayne Gretzky (73), Mario Lemieux (31), Sidney Crosby (30) and Jimmy Carson (29). ... Celebrini and Smith had three points in the same game for the eighth time in their careers. San Jose is 6-0-2 in those games. … Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood left the game in the third period. Warsofsky did not have an update postgame.