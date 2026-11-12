Kindel, Penguins recover to edge Sharks in shootout

Kindel and Samuel Girard each scored for the Penguins (7-10-2), who have won two of their past three games. Sergei Murashov made 34 saves.

"I was pleased with the effort. There were still some chances that we got to quiet down," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "It's not easy (to win) when you're up, and they tie the game."

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (8-11-2), who have lost six of their past seven (1-5-1). Celebrini reached 200 career points with his goal, and Mason Marchment scored his 100th career goal. Askarov made 33 saves.

"Just kept battling," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Grinded and found a way to get a point out of that one was probably the biggest thing."