SAN JOSE — Ben Kindel scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins recovered from giving up a two-goal lead in the third period to edge the San Jose Sharks 3-2 at SAP Center on Wednesday.
Kindel, Penguins recover to edge Sharks in shootout
Murashov makes 34 saves for Pittsburgh; Celebrini has goal, assist, reaches 200 career points for San Jose
Kindel skated down the left wing extremely wide before cutting to the middle of the ice and beating San Jose goalie Yaroslav Askarov through the five-hole.
"Not much, just pick a move and stick with it,” Kindel said. “Five-hole and it went in.”
Kindel and Samuel Girard each scored for the Penguins (7-10-2), who have won two of their past three games. Sergei Murashov made 34 saves.
"I was pleased with the effort. There were still some chances that we got to quiet down," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "It's not easy (to win) when you're up, and they tie the game."
Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (8-11-2), who have lost six of their past seven (1-5-1). Celebrini reached 200 career points with his goal, and Mason Marchment scored his 100th career goal. Askarov made 33 saves.
"Just kept battling," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Grinded and found a way to get a point out of that one was probably the biggest thing."
Girard put the Penguins up 1-0 at 8:57 of the first period. Malkin got a pass on the left wing and fed Girard at the point, and his one-timer deflected off Askarov's right arm and into the net.
Kindel extended the Penguins lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 3:28 of the third period. Erik Karlsson's one-timer from the point rebounded to Rickard Rakell in the slot, and he kicked it to Kindel at the left post, whose wrist shot beat Askarov over the glove.
"I think that we felt like we were pushing pretty good,” Karlsson said. “I think we played the right way with a 2-0 lead. We weren't pushing or sitting back.”
Celebrini made it 2-1 at 11:32. San Jose defenseman Michael Kesselring got the puck at the left face-off dot and bumped a pass to Celebrini in the slot, and his wrist shot beat Murashov under the glove.
"That doesn't really happen without the guys in this room,” Celebrini said of his 200th career point, “the guys I play with, and all the plays that they make and all the work that they put in.”
Marchment tied the game 2-2 at 15:49. Celebrini got the puck at the right face-off dot and found Marchment at the left post for the tap-in by Murashov's right pad.
"It's not been easy for us to put up a bunch of goals lately," Marchment said. "We got the talent in here to do it, so I don't think that'll last for too long. It's nice to see that one go in."
NOTES: Celebrini (78 goals, 123 assists) became the fifth-fastest active player to reach 200 career points, behind Sidney Crosby (142 games), Alex Ovechkin (165 games), Evgeni Malkin (166 games) and Kirill Kaprizov (167 games). ... Malkin became the first player in NHL history age 40 or older to record an assist on six consecutive team goals. Malkin also joined Teemu Selanne (10 from Oct. 25 – Nov. 1, 2011) and Nicklas Lidstrom (seven from Dec. 26 – 29, 2010) as the third player to record a point on six consecutive team goals at age 40 or older.