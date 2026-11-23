TRENDING UP

Ivar Stenberg, F, San Jose Sharks

Stenberg continues to establish himself as one of the NHL's most productive rookies. The 19-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, giving him multipoint games in two of his past three. He has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and averages 16:52 of ice time in 25 games. Stenberg, the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, assisted on Nolan Allan's goal in the first period before scoring on the power play at 7:47 of the second. He has nine power-play points (four goals, five assists) and is receiving consistent first-unit opportunities. His production, offensive instincts and increasing workload have made him an important part of San Jose's young core.