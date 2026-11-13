Next Wave Report: November 13

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

BARRACUDA

Eric Pohlkamp received his first NHL recall and made his NHL debut on Nov. 4 at Los Angeles. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Nov. 7 at Dallas.

received his first NHL recall and made his NHL debut on Nov. 4 at Los Angeles. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Nov. 7 at Dallas. Filip Bystedt was recalled on Oct. 28 and made his NHL debut with the Sharks the following day against Vancouver. Bystedt was re-assigned to the Barracuda on Nov. 9.

was recalled on Oct. 28 and made his NHL debut with the Sharks the following day against Vancouver. Bystedt was re-assigned to the Barracuda on Nov. 9. IIya Samsonov posted the Barracuda’s first shutout of the season on Nov. 7 against Bakersfield, making 23 saves in the contest. Samsonov has recorded two wins in his first three starts with the Barracuda.

posted the Barracuda’s first shutout of the season on Nov. 7 against Bakersfield, making 23 saves in the contest. Samsonov has recorded two wins in his first three starts with the Barracuda. Cam Lund collected the game-winning goal in overtime in the 3-2 win at Ontario on Nov. 4. Lund has tallied five points (1g, 4a) in his past five games played, including multi-point efforts in two consecutive games from Nov. 4-6.

collected the game-winning goal in overtime in the 3-2 win at Ontario on Nov. 4. Lund has tallied five points (1g, 4a) in his past five games played, including multi-point efforts in two consecutive games from Nov. 4-6. Ethan Cardwell recorded his eighth assist of the season on Nov. 12 at Coachella Valley, matching his season high from his previous campaign with the Barracuda. He leads his club in assists and ranks second in points (10) and tied for ninth in goals (2).

recorded his eighth assist of the season on Nov. 12 at Coachella Valley, matching his season high from his previous campaign with the Barracuda. He leads his club in assists and ranks second in points (10) and tied for ninth in goals (2). Andre Gasseau potted his sixth goal of the season with the Barracuda in the 1-0 victory against Bakersfield on Nov. 7. Gasseau leads his team in goals and is tied for third in points (8). He is tied for second among AHL rookies in goals.

potted his sixth goal of the season with the Barracuda in the 1-0 victory against Bakersfield on Nov. 7. Gasseau leads his team in goals and is tied for third in points (8). He is tied for second among AHL rookies in goals. Donavan Houle netted his third goal of the season on Nov. 4 in the 3-2 overtime win at Ontario. Houle is one goal away from matching his 2025-26 season high with the Barracuda.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Connor Lockhart (Wichita, ECHL) is tied for first in points (8) and in assists (5) among Thunder skaters this season. Lockhart has tallied eight points (3g, 5a) in nine games played this season.

is tied for first in points (8) and in assists (5) among Thunder skaters this season. Lockhart has tallied eight points (3g, 5a) in nine games played this season. Matt Davis (Wichita, ECHL) was recalled to the San Jose Barracuda on Nov. 11. Davis posted a .933 save percentage or better in two of his first four appearances with the Thunder.

was recalled to the San Jose Barracuda on Nov. 11. Davis posted a .933 save percentage or better in two of his first four appearances with the Thunder. Tristan Sarsland (Wichita, ECHL) leads Wichita blueliners in points (6), in assists (5), and is tied for first in goals (1) this season.

leads Wichita blueliners in points (6), in assists (5), and is tied for first in goals (1) this season. Joshua Ravensbergen (Michigan State, Big 10) recorded his first-career shutout at the NCAA level with Michigan State on Nov. 7 against Boston University, stopping 25 pucks in the contest. He ranks third in SV% (.935) and in GAA (1.99) among Big 10 netminders this season.

recorded his first-career shutout at the NCAA level with Michigan State on Nov. 7 against Boston University, stopping 25 pucks in the contest. He ranks third in SV% (.935) and in GAA (1.99) among Big 10 netminders this season. Christian Kirsch (Quinnipiac, ECAC) ended his three-game winning streak to start his NCAA career with Quinnipiac from Oct. 10-16, posting a .909 SV% or better in each contest. He leads his team in wins (5), GAA (1.97), and SV% (.927) across six appearances.

ended his three-game winning streak to start his NCAA career with Quinnipiac from Oct. 10-16, posting a .909 SV% or better in each contest. He leads his team in wins (5), GAA (1.97), and SV% (.927) across six appearances. Cole McKinney (Michigan, Big 10) potted his sixth goal of the season on Oct. 31 at Ohio State. He is tied for second on Michigan with six goals and has nine points through nine games.

potted his sixth goal of the season on Oct. 31 at Ohio State. He is tied for second on Michigan with six goals and has nine points through nine games. Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) has logged two three-point efforts in his past four games played, recording eight points (4g, 4a) from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5. He leads UConn in points (11), is tied for first in goals (6) and tied for second in assists (5) in his senior year with the Huskies.

has logged two three-point efforts in his past four games played, recording eight points (4g, 4a) from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5. He leads UConn in points (11), is tied for first in goals (6) and tied for second in assists (5) in his senior year with the Huskies. Haoxi (Simon) Wang (Boston Univ., HE) recorded his first multi-point effort (1g, 1a) at the NCAA level on Nov. 10 against Harvard. He ranks second in points (7), in assists (5), and tied for second in goals (2) among Boston University defensemen this year.

recorded his first multi-point effort (1g, 1a) at the NCAA level on Nov. 10 against Harvard. He ranks second in points (7), in assists (5), and tied for second in goals (2) among Boston University defensemen this year. Nate Misskey (UMass-Lowell, HE) lit the lamp for the first time this season on Oct. 31 at Colgate, finishing the contest with his first multi-point game of his campaign. Misskey has clicked for four points (1g, 3a) in his past five games.

lit the lamp for the first time this season on Oct. 31 at Colgate, finishing the contest with his first multi-point game of his campaign. Misskey has clicked for four points (1g, 3a) in his past five games. Colton Roberts (Colorado College, NCHC) found the back of the net in two consecutive games from Nov. 6-7, including netting his first power-play goal of his campaign on Nov. 6 in the 4-2 win against Lindenwood. He leads his team’s blueliners in goals (3) and is tied for second in points (5).

found the back of the net in two consecutive games from Nov. 6-7, including netting his first power-play goal of his campaign on Nov. 6 in the 4-2 win against Lindenwood. He leads his team’s blueliners in goals (3) and is tied for second in points (5). Ryan Lin (Denver, NCHC) recorded a season-long three-game point streak and assist streak from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, tallying three assists in that span. He is tied for second across all scoring categories among Denver’s defensemen this season.

recorded a season-long three-game point streak and assist streak from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, tallying three assists in that span. He is tied for second across all scoring categories among Denver’s defensemen this season. Keaton Verhoeff (North Dakota, HE) recorded his first assist and first multi-assist game of the season on Oct. 22 at Minnesota. Verhoeff is in his sophomore season with the Univ. of North Dakota.

recorded his first assist and first multi-assist game of the season on Oct. 22 at Minnesota. Verhoeff is in his sophomore season with the Univ. of North Dakota. Teddy Mutryn (Boston College, HE) collected his first assist at the NCAA level with Boston College on Nov. 6 against Vermont. Mutryn has skated in nine games in his freshman year with BC.

collected his first assist at the NCAA level with Boston College on Nov. 6 against Vermont. Mutryn has skated in nine games in his freshman year with BC. Brady Knowling (Saginaw, OHL) has recorded wins in two of his past three starts, including his first shutout at the OHL level on Nov. 7 against Erie. He ranks tied for first in shutouts, is fifth in GAA (2.94), and is tied for sixth in wins (6) and in SV% (.893) among U19 OHL goalies this year.

has recorded wins in two of his past three starts, including his first shutout at the OHL level on Nov. 7 against Erie. He ranks tied for first in shutouts, is fifth in GAA (2.94), and is tied for sixth in wins (6) and in SV% (.893) among U19 OHL goalies this year. Jake Gustafson (Portland, WHL) recorded his third goal of the season on Nov. 7 in the 2-1 win against Spokane. He ranks tied for fifth in goals among his team this season.

recorded his third goal of the season on Nov. 7 in the 2-1 win against Spokane. He ranks tied for fifth in goals among his team this season. Alexander Karmanov (North Bay, OHL) tallied an assist in consecutive games played from Oct. 24-29. He ranks fourth in assists (3) and fifth in points (3) among North Bay defensemen this year.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL