Dahlin, Bedard, Celebrini among NHL Network's top 25 players born this century

Young, talented and determined. The NHL has plenty of young players who are making their marks on the game. NHL Network's research department on Friday revealed its top 25 players born since 2000. Here is the list:

25. Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 22-year-old had a strong season with 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 78 games, fifth on the Maple Leafs behind Mitch Marner (102 points), William Nylander (84), Auston Matthews (78) and John Tavares (74). Knies proved he could deliver in clutch situations, scoring six game-winning goals that were behind only Tavares and Nylander (eight apiece) and Marner (seven). He signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract ($7.75 million average annual value) with the Maple Leafs on July 1.

24. Kirill Marchenko, F, Columbus Blue Jackets

The right wing, who turned 25 on July 21, set NHL career highs in goals (31), assists (43) and points (74) in 79 games. He became the third player in Blue Jackets history to have a 30-goal and 70-point season, joining Rick Nash (2008-09) and Nick Foligno (2014-15). Marchenko took a puck to his jaw Feb. 2, had surgery and was back Feb. 22. He'll start this season where he ended last season, on Columbus' top line potentially with left wing Dmitri Voronkov and center Sean Monahan.

23. Matvei Michkov, F, Philadelphia Flyers

There were a lot of positives last season for Michkov, who led NHL rookies in goals (26) and even-strength points (46) and tied San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini for the lead among first-year players with eight power-play goals and Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier with 18 even-strength goals. The 20-year-old will start this season with a new coach, Rick Tocchet, who was hired to replace John Tortorella on May 14. The Flyers are looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020 and Michkov will be a big help in achieving that goal.

22. Noah Dobson, D, Montreal Canadiens

This will be Dobson's first season with the Canadiens. He was acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27 for forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft (Nos. 16 and 17) and signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million AAV). The 25-year-old will be looking to get back to the numbers from 2023-24, when he had 70 points (10 goals, 60 assists) in 79 games. Dobson had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season. He's expected to be in Montreal's top four and should help their power play, which was 21st (20.1 percent) in the NHL.

21. Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames

A finalist for the Calder Trophy awarded annually to the League's top rookie and the lone goalie on this list, Wolf was 29-16-8 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 53 games last season. The 24-year-old was one victory away from the Flames rookie record of 30 set by Mike Vernon in 1986-87. He made at least 25 saves in 35 games and allowed two or fewer goals 25 times. Not bad for Calgary's seventh-round pick (No. 214) in the 2019 NHL Draft.