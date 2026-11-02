San Jose Sharks, NHL, and Fanatics unveil Hometown Remix uniform, apparel and headwear collection inspired by the fans, fabric and culture of San Jose

“San Jose has never been a city that follows convention, and we wanted a jersey that reflects that same spirit,” said Sharks Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Doug Bentz. “The iconic Shark Head helped redefine the player introduction, and we wanted to bring that same spirit of innovation to something fans can wear. We set out to create something different from anything we've worn before, bringing together hockey, fashion and culture to give a new generation of fans a bold way to represent their team and their city. It's unapologetically San Jose, unmistakably Sharks, and like the Shark Head, made to stand out.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.