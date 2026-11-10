Hall of Fame Class of 2026 saluted by friends, teammates at induction ceremony

For two years they worked side by side. The Penguins didn't have the success they were hoping for, but Hextall said Burke was everything he was told he would be.

"He is a foxhole guy," he said. "He'll go to battle for coaches, players, players when they're in trouble. He's one of those guys that when you're with him, he's a warrior."

* At the Fan Forum on Sunday, the inductees were asked to name an opponent who got under their skin. Bergeron said Chris Pronger.

What was Bergeron like to play against?

"He was a consistent professional," Pronger said. "You knew what you were going to get every night. Hard day's work. Both ends of the ice. Highly competitive."

He paused, setting up his last line.

"So," he said with a big laugh, "you need to make those guys pay."

* David Poile was general manager of the Predators when they selected Rinne in the eighth round (No. 258) of the 2004 NHL Draft.

"A round that no longer exists in the draft," Poile said. "Three-plus years in Milwaukee (of the American Hockey League) in development. Didn't really become a regular until (2008-09). Just unbelievable persistence, dedication. Constant improvement to become a Hall of Famer."

Poile pointed out that Rinne took a much different path to the Hall than Price, whom the Montreal Canadiens selected with the No. 5 pick of the 2005 NHL Draft.

"But he got there," Poile said, "and he was just fantastic for us."

* Neely, as the Bruins president, attended the ceremony to support Bergeron.

"We jokingly call him 'Mr. Perfect,' because his 200-foot game speaks for itself and just the way he commits himself to his teammates and the city, really," Neely said. "He's still in Boston, so that says a lot."

But there was another angle involving Neely. Keith Tkachuk grew up in Boston idolizing Neely when he played for the Bruins, and he patterned himself after him as a power forward.

"It’s not an easy way to play, and obviously it's certainly much deserved the way he played the game, not just the physical part, but he was offensive," Neely said. "Yeah, it's kind of cool to see a local kid (enter the Hall) who said, ‘I liked watching him play.' "

* Tuukka Rask knew Bergeron would make the Hall of Fame.

"It was just a matter of time," the former Bruins goalie said. "I think everybody can say that it just bound to happen, the way he carried himself. He led our team. Overall, great leader, one of the ultimate leaders."