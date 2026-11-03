Klapka has two points, Flames edge Sharks

William Stromgren scored his first NHL goal for the Flames (7-8-0), who have won two of their past three games. It was Stromgren's fourth career game and first appearance of the 2026-27 season. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.

"You're always happy for a young guy when he gets his first one. I thought that line was arguably our best one," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "Any road win is a big win. Finding a way to limit their opportunities until later in the game was important to us."

Sam Dickinson scored the only goal for the Sharks (7-8-1), who have lost four of their past five games (1-4-0). Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves. Dickinson's goal was the second of his career, with his first coming exactly one year ago against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 2, 2025.

"We're trying to generate. We're struggling to generate some scoring opportunities. There's no doubt about it," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We had a decent push there in the third, just couldn't get one in."