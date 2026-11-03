Klapka has two points, Flames edge Sharks

Stromgren gets first NHL goal for Calgary; San Jose has lost four of five

Flames at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Adam Klapka had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at SAP Center on Monday.

William Stromgren scored his first NHL goal for the Flames (7-8-0), who have won two of their past three games. It was Stromgren's fourth career game and first appearance of the 2026-27 season. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.

"You're always happy for a young guy when he gets his first one. I thought that line was arguably our best one," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "Any road win is a big win. Finding a way to limit their opportunities until later in the game was important to us."

Sam Dickinson scored the only goal for the Sharks (7-8-1), who have lost four of their past five games (1-4-0). Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves. Dickinson's goal was the second of his career, with his first coming exactly one year ago against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 2, 2025.

"We're trying to generate. We're struggling to generate some scoring opportunities. There's no doubt about it," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We had a decent push there in the third, just couldn't get one in."

CGY@SJS: Klapka puts Flames on top in opening period

Klapka gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 14:36 of the first period. San Jose defenseman Nolan Allan tried to pass the puck through the middle, but Klapka picked the pass off at the blue line, and his wrist shot from the slot beat Askarov by the glove.

"It was awesome,” Klapka said. “I think we just kept it simple. Play below the goal line and good things happen when you do the right thing.”

Stromgren scored to make it 2-0 at 9:14 of the third period. Klapka was able to slide the puck from the right corner to Stromgren in front, and after his first shot was stopped, he put the rebound in over Askarov's blocker.

"First goal is just kinda my dream,” Stromgren said. “Not much (feelings), I kinda blacked out. It is definitely a nice feeling, but (I) kinda blacked out for a second.”

CGY@SJS: Stromgren doubles Flames' lead with milestone tally

Dickinson made it 2-1 at 11:57. After a scramble around the top of the crease, Dickinson was able to find the loose puck and fire a shot over Wolf's blocker.

"I didn't actually see the puck go in; I just saw the ref," Dickinson said. "It was pretty sweet. I think it was probably a lot of relief. I don't think I've ever gone that long in my life without scoring a goal.”

NOTES: The Sharks have scored five goals in their past four games. … Macklin Celebrini has gone six games without a goal since he scored twice in a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 20. He has two assists during that span. … Wolf is 11-2-0 against the Sharks in his career.

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