Rookie Watch: Stenberg, Hagens among first-year players trending up

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F, Detroit Red Wings

Brandsegg-Nygard is tied for second in rookie scoring with eight points (two goals, six assists), continuing an impressive start while contributing in several areas. Through 11 games, he ranked in the 94th percentile among first-year players in high-danger shots on goal (13) and the 99th percentile in long-range shots on goal (six), a combination that is particularly revealing. Brandsegg-Nygard, who led rookies with 27 shots on goal entering Sunday, has demonstrated the strength to create opportunities around the net while also using a dangerous shot from distance.

Trevor Connelly, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Connelly has moved from an intriguing depth option to a meaningful contributor for Vegas. The 20-year-old is tied for second among rookies with eight points (four goals, four assists) while averaging 14:10 of ice time in 13 games. He also has three power-play points and 22 shots on goal while playing on the first unit with Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl. His explosive skating has translated immediately. Connelly ranks in the 96th percentile in maximum skating speed (23.24 mph) and the 92nd percentile in offensive-zone time percentage (47 percent).

Dylan Garand, G, New York Rangers

Garand has gone from clearing waivers before the season to taking on one of the most important responsibilities with the Rangers after Igor Shesterkin sustained a season-ending lower-body injury Oct. 9. The 24-year-old earned his first NHL shutout with 22 saves in a 2-0 victory against the Red Wings on Oct. 2 and became the eighth rookie goalie in Rangers history to win each of his first two starts. He also allowed two goals or fewer in six of his first seven appearances this season. Garand is tied with Jacob Fowler (Montreal Canadiens) for the rookie lead among goalies with four wins (4-4-1) and has a 2.65 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in nine games (eight starts). He has gone from organizational depth to a goalie the Rangers may need to remain competitive minus Shesterkin.

"I think Dylan has a strong belief in himself and his capabilities, which is important to have success in this league, in particular in that position," New York coach Mike Sullivan said. "I think he's a fierce competitor. He competes hard and I think he thrives on competition, so those two things are pretty good attributes to have if you want to have success in pro sports."