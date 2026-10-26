The NHL's rookies are making their presence felt, whether it's by earning more responsibility, providing value that goes beyond traditional statistics or producing one number that defines their impact. Each week, NHL.com will take a closer look at the League's first-year players in Rookie Watch, highlighting those trending up, those flying under the radar and a key statistic that best tells the story of one rookie.
Rookie Watch: Stenberg, Hagens among first-year players trending up
Warren, Protas skating under radar for Ducks, Capitals
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TRENDING UP
Ivar Stenberg, F, San Jose Sharks
Stenberg averages 15:50 of ice time and has quickly become an important part of San Jose's young core and one of the League's most productive rookies on the power play. The 19-year-old is tied for the rookie scoring lead with nine points (three goals, six assists) and has seven points (two goals, five assists) on the first power-play unit with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. He also ranked in the 85th percentile (62.2 percent) among forwards in power-play offensive-zone time per NHL EDGE, an indication his production has been supported by opportunity and sustained possession.
James Hagens, C, Boston Bruins
Hagens has been productive despite playing a more limited offensive role than several rookies around him on the scoring list. The 19-year-old is tied with Stenberg for the rookie scoring lead (four goals, five assists) in 12 games. His ability to remain among leaders without receiving the same volume of premium offensive minutes suggests there could be another level if his role and special-teams usage expand. Hagens averages 12:56 of ice time, including 1:33 on the power-play, and his 24 shots on goal are third among first-year players.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F, Detroit Red Wings
Brandsegg-Nygard is tied for second in rookie scoring with eight points (two goals, six assists), continuing an impressive start while contributing in several areas. Through 11 games, he ranked in the 94th percentile among first-year players in high-danger shots on goal (13) and the 99th percentile in long-range shots on goal (six), a combination that is particularly revealing. Brandsegg-Nygard, who led rookies with 27 shots on goal entering Sunday, has demonstrated the strength to create opportunities around the net while also using a dangerous shot from distance.
Trevor Connelly, F, Vegas Golden Knights
Connelly has moved from an intriguing depth option to a meaningful contributor for Vegas. The 20-year-old is tied for second among rookies with eight points (four goals, four assists) while averaging 14:10 of ice time in 13 games. He also has three power-play points and 22 shots on goal while playing on the first unit with Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl. His explosive skating has translated immediately. Connelly ranks in the 96th percentile in maximum skating speed (23.24 mph) and the 92nd percentile in offensive-zone time percentage (47 percent).
Dylan Garand, G, New York Rangers
Garand has gone from clearing waivers before the season to taking on one of the most important responsibilities with the Rangers after Igor Shesterkin sustained a season-ending lower-body injury Oct. 9. The 24-year-old earned his first NHL shutout with 22 saves in a 2-0 victory against the Red Wings on Oct. 2 and became the eighth rookie goalie in Rangers history to win each of his first two starts. He also allowed two goals or fewer in six of his first seven appearances this season. Garand is tied with Jacob Fowler (Montreal Canadiens) for the rookie lead among goalies with four wins (4-4-1) and has a 2.65 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in nine games (eight starts). He has gone from organizational depth to a goalie the Rangers may need to remain competitive minus Shesterkin.
"I think Dylan has a strong belief in himself and his capabilities, which is important to have success in this league, in particular in that position," New York coach Mike Sullivan said. "I think he's a fierce competitor. He competes hard and I think he thrives on competition, so those two things are pretty good attributes to have if you want to have success in pro sports."
UNDER THE RADAR
Noah Warren, D, Anaheim Ducks
Warren's contribution can be easy to overlook because his value is based more on reliability than offensive production. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound defenseman has three assists and is plus-2 while averaging 17:00 of ice time in 11 games. The 22-year-old earned his first point in his NHL debut when his shot was redirected by Alex Killorn in a 4-3 win against the Golden Knights on Oct. 2. At times, he has skated with Jackson LaCombe on one of Anaheim's top two defense pairs, evidence of the trust he has earned from coach Joel Quenneville.
"He's been predictable," Quenneville said. "His gaps have been effective. He's got a good reach. Got some size, some physicality. He's got a little bit of everything."
Ilya Protas, F, Washington Capitals
Protas has quietly remained among the upper tier of the rookie scoring race with five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games, tied for seventh among first-year skaters. The 20-year-old has done so without the attention received by many rookies ahead of him, making his early efficiency noteworthy. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward entered the season competing for a third-line role after he had four points in four NHL games at the end of last season and was named the American Hockey League rookie of the year with 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 69 games for Hershey.
BY THE NUMBERS
23.34: Gavin McKenna, F, Toronto Maple Leafs
McKenna reached a maximum skating speed of 23.34 mph against the Golden Knights on Oct. 8, the fastest burst recorded by an 18-year-old during the NHL's player-tracking era, which began in 2021-22. The Maple Leafs forward ranks in the 98th percentile among NHL rookies in maximum skating speed and has 29 bursts of at least 20 mph, placing him in the 91st percentile. McKenna has eight points (three goals, five assists), tied for third among rookies. The 23.34 mph figure best captures the defining element of his early impact, including elite pace that allows him to separate from defenders and create offense while adjusting to the NHL at 18 years old.