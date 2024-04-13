Visit Club CIBC this weekend

Club CIBC caps a great first season to partnership

club_CIBC

The biggest new partnership news of the season was when the Senators announced a new partnership with CIBC, which included the home jersey patch. However, it wasn’t the only way that CIBC integrated with the organization to enhance the fan experience as well as the Senators Community Foundation’s impact in the National Capital Region.

“CIBC is a storied and iconic Canadian brand that has been helping Canadians for more than 150 years,” said Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. “We share common values of commitment to excellence and to the community, and this agreement will have a positive impact at both Canadian Tire Centre and in the National Capital Region. We are honored to wear the CIBC logo next to our crest on our home jerseys and welcome CIBC to the Senators family.”

The latest initiative this season was the opening of Club CIBC, where fans can enjoy a wide selection of delicious small plates, an extensive wine list, and handcrafted cocktails. These can all be had in the renovated social dining sp

Fans will also see CIBC branding starting at valet parking, throughout the 100-level concourse, and into the Club Seats. Outside the presence in Canadian Tire Centre, Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk took time before the season to visit some local branches.

“Ottawa is an important market for our bank, where we have a long history and an ongoing commitment to the community, and we’re proud to support the Senators Community Foundation to further the impact we can have together moving forward,” said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC.

He has been correct, as this impact has gone far beyond what fans see on and around the ice. Since day one, CIBC and the Senators were focused on making a difference in the National Capital region.

HFC Night presented by CIBC - Cheque photo (2)

This impact included CIBC’s support of Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Pride Night which provide important touch points to showcase their connection to cause and help increase the awareness and funds raised for these great causes. CIBC volunteers could be seen on these evenings at the Foundation’s tap-to-give devices on the concourse encouraging fans to join together to make a difference.  Another major milestone in the new partnership this year was the title partnership for the return of the Senators Community Foundation’s CIBC Black, Red and Gold Gala presented by Bell. This amazing night helped raise more than $650,000 that will support children and youth in the National Capital Region.

Additionally, the Senators Community Foundation was proud to join in partnership with CIBC to support Miracle Day, which takes place on the first Wednesday of December every year.

"We're thrilled the Senators Community Foundation could join our 39th CIBC Miracle Day, a day when our clients, team members, charity partners, and special guests come together to improve the lives of children around the world,” said Ronan Ryan, Executive Director of the CIBC Foundation. “We're excited about our new partnership with the Senators and our shared values of making a difference in the lives of kids. We look forward to sharing many more Miracle Days together."

As this regular season comes to a close, it is a wonderful time to look back at this partnership and get set to continue growing together through the offseason and to start the 2024-25 NHL season.

20231127vFLA AC104 (1)

News Feed

Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT

Preview: Canadiens vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at TBL

Preview: Senators at Lightning

Game Day 5: OTT at FLA

Preview: Senators at Panthers

Game Day 5: OTT at WAS

Preview: Senators at Capitals

Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT

Preview: Devils vs Senators

Claude Giroux named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominee

Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT

Preview: Panthers vs Senators

More than $250,000 in prizing and giveaways to be distributed on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Canadian Tire on April 6

Game Day 5: OTT at MIN

Preview: Senators at Wild

Mailbag Monday: NoDakSens, Sens win streak, addition of Boris Katchouk

Game Day 5: OTT at WPG