Visit Club CIBC this weekend

The biggest new partnership news of the season was when the Senators announced a new partnership with CIBC, which included the home jersey patch. However, it wasn’t the only way that CIBC integrated with the organization to enhance the fan experience as well as the Senators Community Foundation’s impact in the National Capital Region.

“CIBC is a storied and iconic Canadian brand that has been helping Canadians for more than 150 years,” said Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. “We share common values of commitment to excellence and to the community, and this agreement will have a positive impact at both Canadian Tire Centre and in the National Capital Region. We are honored to wear the CIBC logo next to our crest on our home jerseys and welcome CIBC to the Senators family.”

The latest initiative this season was the opening of Club CIBC, where fans can enjoy a wide selection of delicious small plates, an extensive wine list, and handcrafted cocktails. These can all be had in the renovated social dining sp