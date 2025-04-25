Senators Fall 3-2 in Overtime

The Ottawa Senators fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Thursday.

OTT v TOR g3 recap
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk both scored goals for the Senators.

The first period came to a close scoreless at 0-0, with the Senators holding a slight edge in shots at 8-7. A penalty against the Maple Leafs on their power play in the final seconds of the first meant the second period would open with 42 seconds of four-on-four hockey before the Senators would head to the power play.

A five-on-three power play opportunity saw the Senators convert just 1:38 into the second period when Claude Giroux scored his first goal of the playoffs to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. Assisting the goal were Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson.

TOR@OTT: Giroux scores PPG against Anthony Stolarz

The Maple Leafs tied it up on a power play of their own at 8:29 into the second period, when Matthew Knies scored his second goal of the playoffs off a lucky bounce.

The rest of the second period remained scoreless despite both teams trading chances, and the Senators headed into the second intermission tied 1-1. After 40 minutes of play, the Sens continued to lead the way in shots at 18-13.

Just 32 seconds into the third period, the Maple Leafs took the lead at 2-1 with Auston Matthews’ first goal of the playoffs.

With 8:38 left to play in the third, Brady Tkachuk buried a shot top corner past Anthony Stolarz to tie the game 2-2 with his second goal of the playoffs. Claude Giroux picked up his second point of the night with an assist on the goal alongside Tyler Kleven.

TOR@OTT: Tkachuk scores goal against Anthony Stolarz

Thanks to the tying goal from Brady Tkachuk, the Senators forced overtime for the second game in a row as regulation came to a close tied at 2-2.

Simon Benoit scored the game winner at 1:18 into the overtime period to win the game 3-2 for the Maple Leafs.
The Senators will return to play at home on Saturday when they host the Maple Leafs for game four of the first round at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Postgame availabilities:

Claude Giroux speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Leafs.

Linus Ullmark speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Leafs

Brady Tkachuk speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Leafs

Travis Green speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Leafs.

