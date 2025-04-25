Senators Fall 3-2 in Overtime

The Ottawa Senators fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk both scored goals for the Senators.

The first period came to a close scoreless at 0-0, with the Senators holding a slight edge in shots at 8-7. A penalty against the Maple Leafs on their power play in the final seconds of the first meant the second period would open with 42 seconds of four-on-four hockey before the Senators would head to the power play.

A five-on-three power play opportunity saw the Senators convert just 1:38 into the second period when Claude Giroux scored his first goal of the playoffs to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. Assisting the goal were Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson.