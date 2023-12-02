Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC a big success for Senators Community Foundation

Take a look back at an inspiring celebration to cap off Hockey Fights Cancer Month

The Senators Community Foundation would like to extend an enormous thank you to fans, community members and our corporate and charitable partners for rallying together to make this one of the most memorable and impactful Hockey Fights Cancer Night’s presented by CIBC to date.

This night emphasized the desire of our leadership, organization, fans and community to make a tangible impact on the lives of children facing the challenges of cancer. We were overwhelmed by our community’s generosity and grateful for their contributions in supporting children’s oncology.”

 - Jacqueline Belsito, President, Senators Community Foundation

ott-Sens-HFC-Suite

Fans at the game on Nov. 27 had the opportunity to show their connection and affinity to the cause and support children’s oncology at charitable partners like CHEO and for care at The Centre for Health Innovation. One of the amazing stories from this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC came from CHEO and a courageous 8-year-old cancer patient, Parker McDonald who visited the locker room to read the line-up to the team prior to the game and was the guest of honour for the ceremonial puck drop.

GettyImages-1806660429

Also joining Parker for the ceremonial puck drop was Senators owner Michael Andlauer. For the Andlauer’s Hockey Fights Cancer was personal for them and you can see the meaning and emotion behind Michael’s eyes as he walked with Parker, met with fans and CHEO families and offered to show solidarity and support. With Michael and Lucie Andlauer’s generous offer to match the donations made on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC, over $114,000 was raised that will have a direct impact for children in the National Capital Region.

One of these organizations in our region has a long-standing tie to the Senators hockey team – The Centre for Health Innovation (CHI). The Bryan Murray Legacy Fund subsidizes integrative cancer care at the CHI for CHEO families in need of financial assistance. Bryan Murray, former General Manager of the Ottawa Senators, was a cancer patient himself and he wished to make integrative care available to all, no matter their financial circumstance.

“My family is just very, very glad to still be able to be involved in the fund and events like Hockey Fights Cancer,” says Brittany Murray, Bryan Murray’s daughter. 

As a nurse herself Murray spoke about the value of an integrative approach to healthcare in general and how it is important to look at the whole person.

“Dad really loved children and always thought it was so unfortunate when he would talk to younger people at the infusion center,” she added. “He just thought that was just awful when someone young was affected by cancer.”

“So I just think he'd be so proud of where the fund is now and that it's still going strong and helping people.”

Helping people is at the core of Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC and with multiple ways to donate including the new tap-to-give technology that was piloted by CIBC volunteers, the autographed Sens jersey auction, 50/50 draw and other ways to support this great cause through the efforts of the Senators Community Foundation, our charitable partners and fans it truly showcased that when we come together we can make a difference.

"Hockey Fights Cancer brought joy and hope to kids and families battling cancer. The unity on display showcased a powerful truth – in our shared strength, the community becomes an unwavering pillar for those in the fight. "- Emily Jamieson, Vice President, Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement, CHEO Foundation

ott-hfc-20231127vFLA AC131

