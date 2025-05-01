Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Six

It’s an Ottawa Senators gameday as the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town for game six of round one tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and cheer on their team as they look to tie the series at 3-3. Fans without tickets are also welcome to join in the fun at the CIBC Red Zone, where a large screen will be ready for a watch party.

Fans can also watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Last Game

The Senators return to Ottawa following a dominant 4-0 victory over the Maple Leafs. Linus Ullmark was stellar in net, making 27 saves for the shutout. Scoring for the Senators were Thomas Chabot, Dylan Cozens, Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk. With the win, the Senators drew to within one of tying their first round series, making it 3-2.

How We Got Here

The first round kicked off in Toronto on April 20. The Maple Leafs came out on top, winning by a score of 6-2. Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig were the Senators’ goal scorers.

Game two came on April 22, when the Maple Leafs went up 2-0 in the series after winning 3-2 in overtime. Adam Gaudette and Brady Tkachuk scored a goal each for the Senators.

The series came to Ottawa on April 24 for the first playoff game at Canadian Tire Centre since 2017. Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux were the Senators’ goal scorers, but they fell in overtime by a score of 3-2.

With elimination on the line in game four on April 26, the Senators played a strong game to win by a score of 4-3 in overtime and keep their postseason alive. David Perron, Shane Pinto and Tim Stützle all scored for the Senators alongside Jake Sanderson, who buried the game-winner.

Head-to-head

Prior to tonight’s game, here’s how the Senators and Maple Leafs match up…