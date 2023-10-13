Brady surprises CIBC branches

News Feed

Welcome back Alfie

Welcome back Alfie
Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations
A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer's Letter to Fans
Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club
Senators sign defenceman Toure

Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract
There's a Shark in these waters

There's a Shark in these waters
Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster
prospect challenge roster

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff
Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department
Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension
Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade
Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank
Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract
Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show
Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Brady surprises CIBC branches

Following the home jersey partnership announcement, Brady Tkachuk alongside Chris Phillips and Spartacat surprised two CIBC branches with a visit

Brady 1
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

Yesterday was a historic day for the Ottawa Senators as CIBC was announced as the first ever official home jersey sponsor. The significance of the day was not lost on the Senators captain Brady Tkachuk who seized the opportunity to go and surprise some unsuspecting CIBC staff and customers.

Alongside the Captain were Spartacat and Senators legend and current VP of Business Operations, Chris Phillips.

The trio made their first stop at the CIBC in Stittsville where they took the time to meet with the staff, shaking hands with everyone, posing for photos, handing out Sens hats and of course taking the time to sign some autographs.

After that a few clients who were lucky enough to be in the branch at the time got tickets to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning courtesy of the captain!

Brady 3

Living up to the reputation that he’s built here in Ottawa, one stop wasn’t enough for Brady. After their first stop all three made their way to a second branch on Kanata ave to surprise the staff there. Much like the first stop everyone was delighted to see Brady, Chris and Sparty walk through the doors. They got the whole staff to come out and take a picture with the trio, making memories to last a lifetime.

Brady 2

This partnership may have just begun but it feels one that will be an incredible fit. Much like how the patch is sewn on the the jersey itself, CIBC is now sewn into the fabric of the Ottawa Senators, something that feels as secure as knowing that Brady Tkachuk has your back on the ice.