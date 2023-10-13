Brady surprises CIBC branches

Yesterday was a historic day for the Ottawa Senators as CIBC was announced as the first ever official home jersey sponsor. The significance of the day was not lost on the Senators captain Brady Tkachuk who seized the opportunity to go and surprise some unsuspecting CIBC staff and customers.

Alongside the Captain were Spartacat and Senators legend and current VP of Business Operations, Chris Phillips.

The trio made their first stop at the CIBC in Stittsville where they took the time to meet with the staff, shaking hands with everyone, posing for photos, handing out Sens hats and of course taking the time to sign some autographs.

After that a few clients who were lucky enough to be in the branch at the time got tickets to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning courtesy of the captain!