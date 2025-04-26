Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Four

The Ottawa Senators host game four of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Senators’ season on the line, fans are encouraged to show their spirit and arrive early to cheer their team on.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Looking Back

The Senators enter tonight’s game down 3-0 in the series and will need a win to keep their playoff run alive. The first game of the series came last Sunday, when the Maple Leafs won by a score of 6-2 at home. Scoring for the Senators were Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig.

The second game of the series on Tuesday, also in Toronto, was an overtime nail-biter. Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette both scored for the Senators, but the Maple Leafs scored to win it in overtime by a score of 3-2.

Most recently, the series came to Ottawa on Thursday for the first playoff hockey at Canadian Tire Centre since 2017. It was an electric atmosphere with Sens fans showing their passion and energy. Like game two, the game saw the Maple Leafs win it 3-2 in overtime. Scoring the Senators’ goals that game were Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux.

Head-to-head

Prior to tonight’s game, here’s how the Senators and Maple Leafs match up…