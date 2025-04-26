Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Four

The Ottawa Senators host game four of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v TOR g4 preview
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators host game four of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Senators’ season on the line, fans are encouraged to show their spirit and arrive early to cheer their team on.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Looking Back

The Senators enter tonight’s game down 3-0 in the series and will need a win to keep their playoff run alive. The first game of the series came last Sunday, when the Maple Leafs won by a score of 6-2 at home. Scoring for the Senators were Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig.

The second game of the series on Tuesday, also in Toronto, was an overtime nail-biter. Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette both scored for the Senators, but the Maple Leafs scored to win it in overtime by a score of 3-2.

Most recently, the series came to Ottawa on Thursday for the first playoff hockey at Canadian Tire Centre since 2017. It was an electric atmosphere with Sens fans showing their passion and energy. Like game two, the game saw the Maple Leafs win it 3-2 in overtime. Scoring the Senators’ goals that game were Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux.

Head-to-head

Prior to tonight’s game, here’s how the Senators and Maple Leafs match up…

Standing Strong

The message across the board from the Senators has been to stick to their game. Strong five-on-five play and numerous offensive chances has seen the Senators keep games close, as seen by games two and three both going to overtime.

Pregame Fun

Like Thursday’s game, the CIBC Red Zone will be open and filled with exciting activities for fans to enjoy prior to the start of the game, opening at 3:00 p.m. ET. More information on the pregame festivities can be found HERE.

Join now!

Guarantee Access to Playoff Tickets, Become a Season Seat Member

Pregame availabilities:

Dylan Cozens speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

Tim Stützle speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

Travis Green speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: Game 4 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Fall 3-2 in Overtime

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Three

Sens Set-up: Game 3 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Fall in Overtime in Game Two

Round One Playoff Tickets Available for Games 3 and 4

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Two

Senators Fall to Maple Leafs in Game One

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game One

Playoff Preview: Round One vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Close Out Regular Season with a Win

Preview: Hurricanes at Senators, April 17, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Carolina Hurricanes

Battle of Ontario: Sens Set to Face Maple Leafs in Round One

Blackhawks sneak past Senators in OT

Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Preview: Blackhawks at Senators, April 15, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Chicago Blackhawks