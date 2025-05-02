Senators' Postseason Comes to an End
The Senators were unable to complete the comeback as they fell to the Maple Leafs 4-2 in game six of their first round series, ending their postseason run. Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored a goal each for the Senators, while Thomas Chabot recorded a pair of assists.
The Maple Leafs opened the scoring on the power play with 1:10 left in the first period. It was Auston Matthews scoring his second goal of the playoffs to make it 1-0 for Toronto.
The remaining minute of the first period was scoreless, and the Senators headed into the first intermission down by one. After the first 20 minutes, the Maple Leafs held the lead in shots at 7-3.
Just 43 seconds into the second period, the Maple Leafs made it 2-0 when William Nylander scored his second goal of the playoffs.
At 7:27 into the second, Brady Tkachuk tipped a shot by Thomas Chabot past Anthony Stolarz to get the Senators back within one at 2-1. Tkachuk’s goal, his team-leading fourth of the series, was assisted by Chabot and Claude Giroux.
Following the goal from Brady Tkachuk, the rest of the second period remained scoreless and the Senators headed into the second intermission trailing 2-1. After 40 minutes of play, the shots were 16-11 in favour of the Maple Leafs.
With 7:20 remaining in the third, a beautiful play David Perron from behind the goal line saw him bank the puck off the back of Anthony Stolarz and into the net for his second goal of the series. The lone assist on the goal was awarded to Thomas Chabot, his second of the game.
The Maple Leafs took the lead at 3-2 at 14:21 into the third period when Max Pacioretty scored his first goal of the postseason.
In the dying minutes of the third, the Senators pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker as they looked to tie the game, but the Maple Leafs found the back of the net with William Nylander's third of the playoffs to make it 4-2.
After a strong series and a pair of wins, the Senators fell to the Maple Leafs 4-2 in game six as their postseason came to an end.
