Senators Shut Out Maple Leaf to Force Game Six

A strong showing from the Ottawa Senators saw them take game five by a score of 4-0 to bring their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs back to Ottawa for game six.

By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator
/

GM5: OTT @ TOR

A strong showing from the Ottawa Senators saw them take game five by a score of 4-0 to bring their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs back to Ottawa for game six. Thomas Chabot, Dylan Cozens, Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 27 saves in goal for the shutout.

The first period came to a close scoreless, with both teams having power play opportunities but unable to capitalize. The Senators found themselves trailing 12-3 in shots after the first period.

At 3:46 into the second period, an offensive zone face-off win saw Thomas Chabot dance the puck along the blue line to score his first NHL playoff goal and give the Senators a 1-0 lead. Assisting his goal was Brady Tkachuk, the lone assist on the goal.

OTT@TOR: Chabot scores goal against Anthony Stolarz

Chabot’s goal was the difference maker of the second frame, as the period came to a close with the Senators leading by a score of 1-0. Following 40 minutes of play, the Maple Leafs continued to lead the way in shots, but the Senators closed the gap from the first period, being outshot 18-12.

With 11:36 remaining in the third, a strong defensive play by Adam Gaudette led to an odd man rush the other way for the Senators, with Dylan Cozens burying the first playoff goal of his career to make it 2-0 for the Sens. Picking up the lone assist on the goal was Gaudette.

OTT@TOR: Cozens scores SHG against Anthony Stolarz

The Maple Leafs pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker as they looked to start a comeback, but Tim Stützle found the back of the empty net for his second goal of the postseason to make it 3-0 for the Senators. Assisting Stützle's goal were Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk.

OTT@TOR: Stutzle scores empty-net goal

Despite being down by three, the Maple Leafs continued their push for a comeback and they continued to play with an empty net for the extra attacker. Burying the puck for his second of the series to make it 4-0 was Brady Tkachuk with less than a minute left in the third. The lone assist on the goal went to Tim Stützle.

OTT@TOR: Tkachuk scores empty-net goal

With the Senators' victory, the first round series will return to Ottawa on Thursday for game six.

