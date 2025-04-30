Senators Shut Out Maple Leaf to Force Game Six

A strong showing from the Ottawa Senators saw them take game five by a score of 4-0 to bring their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs back to Ottawa for game six. Thomas Chabot, Dylan Cozens, Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 27 saves in goal for the shutout.

The first period came to a close scoreless, with both teams having power play opportunities but unable to capitalize. The Senators found themselves trailing 12-3 in shots after the first period.

At 3:46 into the second period, an offensive zone face-off win saw Thomas Chabot dance the puck along the blue line to score his first NHL playoff goal and give the Senators a 1-0 lead. Assisting his goal was Brady Tkachuk, the lone assist on the goal.