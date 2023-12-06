Senators Community Foundation and CIBC join forces on Miracle Day

Organizations continue commitment to supporting National Capital Region

CIBC Header

The Senators Community Foundation was thrilled to join CIBC for their amazing Miracle Day this year capping off a strong start to our partnership. 

As soon as the partnership was announced between the Ottawa Senators and CIBC this October the community reach and impact were highlighted as one of the most important areas for both organizations.

"The partnership with CIBC, CIBC Wood Gundy and the CIBC Foundation is important to us and we connect on the same values," said Jacqueline Belsito, President of the Senators Community Foundation. "The Senators and CIBC have a mission fit as both of our organizations have a genuine commitment to building strong, vibrant places were members of our society, in particular children and youth, can thrive and make their personal ambitions a reality."

Neiler and Jacqueline CIBC

Most recently the Senators Community Foundation joined forces with CIBC for their annual Miracle Day. This special day takes place each year on the first Wednesday in December. On that day, the CIBC Capital Markets team and CIBC Wood Gundy Investment Advisors give back to Canadian communities by donating their fees and commissions to children’s charities. This annual tradition of donating trading fees for kids-in-need has grown into one of the largest single-day corporate fundraising events in support of children's charities with over $95 million in Canada and $246 million globally since 1984.  
 
“CIBC Quote” "We're thrilled the Senators Community Foundation could join our 39th CIBC Miracle Day, a day when our clients, team members, charity partners and special guests come together to improve the lives of children around the world,” said Ronan Ryan, Executive Director of the CIBC Foundation. “We're excited about our new partnership with the Senators and our shared values of making a difference in the lives of kids. We look forward to sharing many more Miracle Days together."

This year participating CIBC staff had the chance to double their impact when they select the Senators Community Foundation as their charity of choice for this event because of the organization’s pledge to match each donation. 

This is just the most recent example from the fantastic collaborations between the two companies. In November CIBC was able to extend their ongoing commitment to supporting cancer patients, survivors, and families as the title sponsor of the Senators Hockey Fights Cancer Night. CIBC showed up in full force. Over 25 CIBC staff members helped with the evening's events, CIBC hosted several families from CHEO that night and together, with the community, Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by CIBC raised over $100,000 to support local children’s oncology care and programs. This event celebrated stories from children’s charitable organizations across the National Capital Region while also raising important funds to help families right here at home.

HFC Collage

