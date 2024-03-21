Annual Pride Game is back at Canadian Tire Centre

1920x1080_Pride Night_ENG

The Ottawa Senators will celebrate their annual Pride Game at Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night when the host the St. Louis Blues. Get your tickets here.

Fans in attendance will be treated to a true sight to behold when they first arrive at Canadian Tire Centre. The entire arena has pride t-shirts laid out in all colours from the the Progressive Pride Flag and fans which fans will get to keep! Fans will see building staff around Canadian Tire Centre wearing the t-shirts to celebrate the evening as well.

The visuals don't end there as on the ice itself, all of the Ottawa Senators partners that have rink boards have elected to have their rink boards applied in rainbow colours for the night.

Prior to puck drop there will be a variety of activations celebrating Pride Night. First, the flag /colour party will carry pride flags carried by Aymun McLeod and Dre Polgar from Ottawa Pride Hockey. Following that Robert Castro will perform the Canadian and American National Anthems.

From there the Senators will roll out the red carpet to hold a ceremonial first puck drop courtesy of Kat Ferguson, Co-founder of Ottawa Pride Hockey, Ash Van Slyckm the youngest member of Ottawa Pride Hockey, and Sean Addis, the Co-Chair of Capital Pride Board of Directors.

At the conclusion of all of the performances, Myriam Dumouchel of Ottawa Pride Hockey will wave the Pride Flag from the stage at start of the game.

Around Canadian Tire Centre fans will be able to find a variety of booths along the concourse celebrating pride in our community. At the top of Gate 1 fans will find Ottawa Pride Hockey, Capital Pride, Ottawa Wolves Rugby, an LGBTQ+ rugby club here in Ottawa, Capital Pride Volleyball, and Proud to be Me.

Additionally, Proud to be Me is the Senators Community Foundation charitable partner for the game and will receive a cheque to be presented during the third period. 

All in all fans should look forward to a great night celebrating pride at Canadian Tire Centre!

