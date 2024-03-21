Annual Pride Game is back at Canadian Tire Centre

The Ottawa Senators will celebrate their annual Pride Game at Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night when the host the St. Louis Blues. Get your tickets here.

Fans in attendance will be treated to a true sight to behold when they first arrive at Canadian Tire Centre. The entire arena has pride t-shirts laid out in all colours from the the Progressive Pride Flag and fans which fans will get to keep! Fans will see building staff around Canadian Tire Centre wearing the t-shirts to celebrate the evening as well.

The visuals don't end there as on the ice itself, all of the Ottawa Senators partners that have rink boards have elected to have their rink boards applied in rainbow colours for the night.