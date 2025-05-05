Senators Sign Matinpalo to a Two-Year Extension

Matinpalo signing
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have kicked off their offseason with a two-year extension for defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo. The contract carries an average annual value of $875,000.

Matinpalo had a breakout year with the Senators following his recall from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville on January 7, solidifying himself as an NHL regular.

In 41 regular season games with the Senators, Matinpalo recorded three assists and a goal, the first of his NHL career. The goal came on April 6 in the Senators’ 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matinpalo started his 2024-25 season with the Belleville Senators, skating in 24 games with the club. In that span, the Espoo, Finland native recorded two goals and six assists for eight points.

This April, Matinpalo made his NHL playoff debut when he played in all six of the Senators’ postseason games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Still a rookie, Matinpalo stepped up to the challenge and showed he is more than capable of playing in high-level, high-stakes games.

The playoffs weren’t Matinpalo’s first experience with the high intensity of meaningful games. In February, the 26-year old was named to Finland’s roster for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Matinpalo skated in all three of Finland’s games, facing off against some of the NHL’s top talent.

Entering just his sophomore NHL season next year, Matinpalo is only beginning his career and the Senators have locked down a talented young defenceman for two more years.

