Senators Sign Matinpalo to a Two-Year Extension

The Ottawa Senators have kicked off their offseason with a two-year extension for defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo. The contract carries an average annual value of $875,000.

Matinpalo had a breakout year with the Senators following his recall from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville on January 7, solidifying himself as an NHL regular.

In 41 regular season games with the Senators, Matinpalo recorded three assists and a goal, the first of his NHL career. The goal came on April 6 in the Senators’ 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.