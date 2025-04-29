Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Five

The Ottawa Senators return to Toronto tonight for game five of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Looking Back

The Senators enter tonight’s game following the team’s thrilling 4-3 overtime victory at home on Saturday. Tim Stützle, Shane Pinto and David Perron all scored for the Senators as well as Jake Sanderson, who buried his first NHL playoff goal for the overtime winner. In net, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for a .912% save percentage.

Prior to that, the Senators hosted the Maple Leafs for game three on Thursday, which saw them fall by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Scoring for the Senators were Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux.

Continuing the theme of overtimes, game two saw the Senators fall to the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime on the road a week ago on Tuesday. Brady Tkachuk scored his first NHL playoff goal that night alongside Adam Gaudette.

The first game of the Senators series against the Maple Leafs came on Sunday, April 20. Toronto came out on top by a score of 6-2, with Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig scoring for the Sens.