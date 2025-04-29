Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Five

The Ottawa Senators return to Toronto tonight for game five of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

OTT v TOR g5 preview
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators return to Toronto tonight for game five of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Looking Back

The Senators enter tonight’s game following the team’s thrilling 4-3 overtime victory at home on Saturday. Tim Stützle, Shane Pinto and David Perron all scored for the Senators as well as Jake Sanderson, who buried his first NHL playoff goal for the overtime winner. In net, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for a .912% save percentage.

Prior to that, the Senators hosted the Maple Leafs for game three on Thursday, which saw them fall by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Scoring for the Senators were Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux.

Continuing the theme of overtimes, game two saw the Senators fall to the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime on the road a week ago on Tuesday. Brady Tkachuk scored his first NHL playoff goal that night alongside Adam Gaudette.

The first game of the Senators series against the Maple Leafs came on Sunday, April 20. Toronto came out on top by a score of 6-2, with Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig scoring for the Sens.

Continuing the Push

The Senators’ postseason was on the line on Saturday night as they entered a do-or-die game down 3-0 in their series against the Maple Leafs. Rather than falling under the pressure, the team embraced it and came away with the overtime victory to keep their season alive.

Like Saturday, tonight’s game is another must-win for the Senators to force game six back home and continue their push for the Cup.

Join now!

Guarantee Access to Playoff Tickets, Become a Season Seat Member

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Take Game Four in Overtime

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Four

Sens Set-up: Game 4 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Fall 3-2 in Overtime

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Three

Sens Set-up: Game 3 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Fall in Overtime in Game Two

Round One Playoff Tickets Available for Games 3 and 4

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Two

Senators Fall to Maple Leafs in Game One

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game One

Playoff Preview: Round One vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Close Out Regular Season with a Win

Preview: Hurricanes at Senators, April 17, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Carolina Hurricanes

Battle of Ontario: Sens Set to Face Maple Leafs in Round One

Blackhawks sneak past Senators in OT

Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy