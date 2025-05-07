Senators to Participate in 31st Annual McHappy Day

Thursday, May 8 marks the 31st annual McHappy Day in partnership with Ronald McDonald House (RMH) Ottawa and the Ottawa Senators will once again be taking part.

For the third year in a row, the Senators Community Foundation has pledged to donate $50,000 to Ronald McDonald House as part of McHappy Day. Ronald McDonald House serves to ease the strain, both emotional and financial, that families face when children are going through long-term medical treatment.

The Senators Community Foundation’s support of RMH will support the growth of more rooms, support services and peace of mind offered to those in need of RMH’s services. With the help of Ronald McDonald House, families and children can have a home away from home as they receive treatment.

This year’s McHappy Day will see Senators’ alumnus Chris Neil and fan-favourite Spartacat join in on the festivities. Fans are encouraged to pay them a visit to join in on the fun and help support Ronald McDonald House.