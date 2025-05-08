Zdeno Chara Named to NHL's All Quarter-Century Team

Former Ottawa Senators’ defenceman Zdeno Chara has been named to the NHL’s Quarter Century Team.

NHL_Quarter_Century_Team-Chara-16x9_REF02
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

Chara played 299 games with the Senators between 2001-2006, during which he recorded 51 goals and 95 points for a total of 146 points. Originally acquired by the Senators via trade with the New York Islanders on June 23, 2001, Chara quickly established a name for himself in the NHL as an elite defenceman.

Following the 2003-04 season, Chara was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team and was a finalist for the Norris Trophy for the NHL’s best defenceman. Today, Chara ranks fifth all time in franchise goals scored by a defenceman, eighth in assists, and fifth in points.

