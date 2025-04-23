Sens Set-up: Game 3 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs come to Canadian Tire Centre tomorrow night for the first time since 2017. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, but fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pregame festivities and activities.

The CIBC Red Zone in the Canadian Tire Plaza will open at 4:00 p.m. and will be filled with excitement and activities pregame. The Molson Beer Garden will be open featuring $5.00 beer deals and Schneiders Grill will have $2.00 hot dogs as part of the food and beverage offers.

Inflatables, sign making, hardest shot contests and more will all be available amongst the pregame activities in the CIBC Red Zone alongside axe throwing for those looking to test their aim and strength. Fans at the CIBC Red Zone will be able to enjoy live music as well. There will be plenty of photo ops around the arena, so be sure to bring your Sens gear and show your team spirit!

Several Canadian Tire Centre bars and restaurants will be open early prior to puck drop. Bert’s Bar, Legacy Social Lounge and Club CIBC will all open at 4:30 p.m., while Royal Oak and Ice Level Bar will open at 5:00 p.m.

On the ice, the Senators will look to get one back on the Maple Leafs, who currently lead the series 2-0. It will take team effort on and off the ice. With the first playoff game at Canadian Tire Centre since 2017, the atmosphere promises to be electric.

Tickets to tomorrow’s game are still available for new season seat members. Click HERE to learn more!