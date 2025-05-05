Two Senators Headed to World Championships

A pair of Ottawa Senators will be taking to the international stage this month. Shane Pinto is set to represent the United States and Nikolas Matinpalo will represent Finland.

This year’s tournament will mark Shane Pinto’s second appearance, with his first coming last year. In eight appearances at last year’s tournament, Pinto recorded two goals and seven assists for a total of nine points, averaging over a point per game. Pinto’s team finished fifth overall in the tournament, going 5-2-1.

In 70 regular season games with the Senators this season, Pinto tallied 37 points coming in the form of 21 goals and 16 assists. The Franklin Square, USA native also skated in all six of the Senators’ postseason games, during which he recorded a goal and an assist.

Nikolas Matinpalo will be making his first World Championship appearance, but it will be his second international tournament of the year. In February, Matinpalo was named to Finland’s roster for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Matinpalo skated in all three of his team’s games, facing off against some of the league’s top talent.

In 41 regular season games with the Senators this season, Matinpalo tallied four points in the form of three assists and a goal, his first in the NHL. He also skated in 24 games with the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville, recording two goals and six assists for eight points.

The 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Hockey Championship will take place in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark between May 9-25 and will feature Austria, Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States.