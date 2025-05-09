Tim Stützle Headed to World Championships

Tim Stützle will be joining two of his teammates at the 2025 IIHF World Hockey Championships, as the Senators’ forward is set to represent Germany.

In 82 regular season games with the Senators this season, Stützle led the team in points with 79 coming in the form of 24 goals (third on the team) and 55 assists (first on the team). In the Senators’ six playoff games, Stützle scored two goals and three assists for five points.

This year’s tournament will be Stützle’s second, as the forward previously represented Germany at the 2022 World Championships in Finland. Stützle skated in three games for Germany, recording a pair of assists.

Stützle has thrived on the international stage, making two appearances for Germany at the World Junior Chamiponships as well (2020 and 2021). The 2020 tournament saw Stützle skate in five games for Germany, recording five assists. The 2021 tournament marked a breakout for Stützle, who served as Germany's captain. In five games, Stützle recorded five goals and five assists for 10 points, and was named the tournament's Best Forward.

Stützle and Team Germany will make their tournament debut tomorrow at 10:20 a.m. ET when they take on Hungary.

Also at this year’s tournament are Shane Pinto (United States) and Nikolas Matinpalo (Finland). The 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Hockey Championship are taking place in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark between May 9-25 and will feature Austria, Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States.