Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Three

The Stanley Cup Playoffs come to Ottawa tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town for game three of the first round series.

OTT v TOR g3 preview
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Stanley Cup Playoffs come to Ottawa tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town for game three of the first round series. Fans attending tonight’s game are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pregame festivities in the CIBC Red Zone.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Looking Back

Heading into game three of their first round series, the Senators will be looking to get their first win as the Maple Leafs currently hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The first meeting between the Senators and Maple Leafs came on Sunday, with the Leafs winning by a score of 6-2. Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig both scored for the Senators.

Most recently, the Senators fell to the Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. Scoring for the Senators were Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette, the latter’s goal tying the game late in the third to force overtime.

Head-to-head

Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Senators and Maple Leafs match up...

Keeping Calm

Despite being down by two in the series, the Senators aren’t worried. Strong five-on-five play has seen them outshoot the Maple Leafs 61-45 over two games. Of the Maple Leafs’ nine goals scored, four have come on the power play. Locking down on the penalty kill and continuing to get pucks to the net will be key to the Senators finding success.

Taking the series to Ottawa and gaining home ice advantage will only serve to benefit the Senators in their push to even the series. “I expect it to be as loud of a rink as I’ve ever heard,” spoke Brady Tkachuk following this morning’s skate. “I know it’s been a long time coming for Sens fans and this is a moment where we’re going to need them, need that energy, passion and drive, and we’ll be looking to thrive off that.”

Pregame Fun

Fans attending tonight’s game are encouraged to wear their team gear and colours to show their support for the team, as well as to arrive early to enjoy the pregame festivities and activities that will be happening.

It’s been a long time coming for Sens fans to get a taste of playoff hockey at home. Tonight marks the homecoming of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Ottawa, and Canadian Tire Centre promises to be electric.

Join now!

Guarantee Access to Playoff Tickets, Become a Season Seat Member

Pregame availabilities:

Shane Pinto speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

Fabian Zetterlund speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

Brady Tkachuk speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

Jake Sanderson speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

Tim Stützle speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

Travis Green speaks with the media ahead of game three against the Leafs.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: Game 3 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Fall in Overtime in Game Two

Round One Playoff Tickets Available for Games 3 and 4

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Two

Senators Fall to Maple Leafs in Game One

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game One

Playoff Preview: Round One vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Close Out Regular Season with a Win

Preview: Hurricanes at Senators, April 17, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Carolina Hurricanes

Battle of Ontario: Sens Set to Face Maple Leafs in Round One

Blackhawks sneak past Senators in OT

Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Preview: Blackhawks at Senators, April 15, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Chicago Blackhawks

Senators Win Second Straight with Overtime Victory Over Flyers

Preview: Flyers at Senators, April 13, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Philadelphia Flyers