Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Three

The Stanley Cup Playoffs come to Ottawa tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town for game three of the first round series. Fans attending tonight’s game are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pregame festivities in the CIBC Red Zone.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Looking Back

Heading into game three of their first round series, the Senators will be looking to get their first win as the Maple Leafs currently hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The first meeting between the Senators and Maple Leafs came on Sunday, with the Leafs winning by a score of 6-2. Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig both scored for the Senators.

Most recently, the Senators fell to the Maple Leafs by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. Scoring for the Senators were Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette, the latter’s goal tying the game late in the third to force overtime.

Head-to-head

Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Senators and Maple Leafs match up...