Sens Set-up: Game 6 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators are back at home for game six of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v TOR g6 setup
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are back at home for game six of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame festivities.

The CIBC Red Zone will once again be open early prior to puck drop beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Plaza will remain open all game for the first time this series, as fans without tickets are invited to join for a watch party outside Canadian Tire Centre.

Like the past two games, the Molson Beer Garden will have $5 beer deals for fans to enjoy alongside $2 hot dog deals at the Schneiders Grill.

Sign making, music, hardest shot contests and photo ops will all be amongst the activities available at the CIBC Red Zone.

Alongside the Red Zone, several restaurants and bars around the Canadian Tire Centre will be opening early. Bert’s Bar, Legacy Social Lounge and Club CIBC will all be open at 4:30 p.m., while Royal Oak and Ice Level Lounge will open at 5:00 p.m.

Join now!

Guarantee Access to Playoff Tickets, Become a Season Seat Member

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Shut Out Maple Leafs to Force Game Six

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Five

Senators Take Game Four in Overtime

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Four

Sens Set-up: Game 4 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Fall 3-2 in Overtime

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Three

Sens Set-up: Game 3 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Fall in Overtime in Game Two

Round One Playoff Tickets Available for Games 3 and 4

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Two

Senators Fall to Maple Leafs in Game One

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game One

Playoff Preview: Round One vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Close Out Regular Season with a Win

Preview: Hurricanes at Senators, April 17, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Carolina Hurricanes

Battle of Ontario: Sens Set to Face Maple Leafs in Round One