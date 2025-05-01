Sens Set-up: Game 6 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators are back at home for game six of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame festivities.

The CIBC Red Zone will once again be open early prior to puck drop beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Plaza will remain open all game for the first time this series, as fans without tickets are invited to join for a watch party outside Canadian Tire Centre.

Like the past two games, the Molson Beer Garden will have $5 beer deals for fans to enjoy alongside $2 hot dog deals at the Schneiders Grill.

Sign making, music, hardest shot contests and photo ops will all be amongst the activities available at the CIBC Red Zone.

Alongside the Red Zone, several restaurants and bars around the Canadian Tire Centre will be opening early. Bert’s Bar, Legacy Social Lounge and Club CIBC will all be open at 4:30 p.m., while Royal Oak and Ice Level Lounge will open at 5:00 p.m.